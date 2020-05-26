Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Main Character Will Have A “Coherent Personality”

Eivor, the main character of the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have a "coherent personality".

Speaking in a new video shared on Twitter, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt revealed that the development team preferred creating a character with a coherent personality, allowing players to choose from dialogue options that fall in line with a set characterization, as opposed as having the character be a blank slate with dialogue options very different from one another. This will make sure that Eivor will always feel complete, no matter the path players choose to take.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was originally confirmed to be not as big as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but it seems like this will not be the case, as it's been suggested that the game will be somewhat bigger than Odyssey.

Julien Laferrière: I would actually say in terms of range it is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too. There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will move the series forward while bringing back some of the features that fans loved from previous entries, such as the Hidden Blade, social stealth, and more.

Lead epic Viking raids against saxon troops and fortresses.

Dual-wield powerful weapons and Relive the visceral fighting style of the vikings.

Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in Assassin's Creed.

Shape the growth of your character with every choice and carve your path to glory.

Explore a dark age open world, from the shores of norway to the kingdoms of England.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year. We will let you know when the game launches as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.