Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Upgraded Gear Will Get Its Appearance Changed; Feign Death Ability To Expand Stealth Options

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will feature a new gear upgrade system that will tweak the system introduced in Odyssey to offer new visual customization options.

US Gamer recently revealed some new details on the game's gear upgrade system. Apparently, upgrading equipment will also give it new visuals, and players will be able to change the visuals of all armors and weapons they obtained, opening up a lot of customization options.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also going to feature more stealth options than Odyssey. Alongside the already confirmed return of social stealth and one-hit kills with the Hidden Blade, it has been confirmed that it will be possible to feign death to catch enemies unaware.

Additionally, we have the return of the hidden blade, the hood and cloak, distraction capacity with your Raven Sýnin, feign death ability, and many other tools at your disposal, so stealth is a powerful option.

Bringing back the Hidden Blade and social stealth for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a way to bring back the uniqueness of the series, according to creative director Ashraf Ismail.

We wanted to look at the old games and see the greatness that those games had and acknowledge what’s great about the updated formula. There was an identity and a uniqueness that we wanted to bring back for Valhalla. Eivor receives the hidden blade quite early on. We continue with the idea that Eivor is not a trained assassin. Eivor is a Viking who receives this badass weapon and has to learn very quickly. Early in the experience, Eivor will learn a technique that, with the right timing…can one-shot-kill virtually anybody.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.