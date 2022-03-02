Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.0.1 PC Update to Introduce Stability and Game Performance Improvements

A new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update will go live today on PC, introducing improvements to the game.

The 1.5.0.1 update will introduce, according to the official patch notes, improved stability and game performance, without providing additional details. The patch will be around 7 GB big.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.0 Sets Up Dawn of Ragnarok, Fixes Stealth, and More

The new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC patch launches a few days after the release of the 1.5.0 patch, which added a new difficulty mode, new combat settings, stealth fixes, and more.

Gameplay Additions Added a Saga Difficulty Mode: Write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat. Combat: Enemies inflict less damage and don't scale with players. Stealth: More time is allowed to perform actions when being detected (assassinating, shooting, disengaging, etc.).

Added new combat settings. Damage Eivor Takes Eivor Damage Output Ration Healing Ratio Adrenaline Regeneration Enemy Health Modifier

Added support for more controllers on PC (Nintendo Switch Pro & Stadia). Stealth Fixes AI reaction to whistle improved.

Players get detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Wild animals detecting Eivor regardless of distance/angle and alerting nearby NPCs.

NPCs disengaging from conflicts extremely quickly.

Enemy detection cones reducing when using a bow.

Monks having difficulty to leave the music crowd stations in the quest Taken (Kidnap Estrid).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and Luna. You can learn more about the latest entry in the series by checking out my review.