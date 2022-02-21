Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.5.0 Sets Up Dawn of Ragnarok, Fixes Stealth, and More

The big Assassin’s Creed Valhalla “Dawn of Ragnarok” expansion is approaching rapidly, but before that arrives, Ubisoft Montreal has dropped the 1.5.0 update, which includes some stealth fixes, a new difficulty setting, and a whole lot of bug fixes and improvements. You can check out patch notes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ver. 1.5.0, below.

Gameplay Additions Added a Saga Difficulty Mode: Write your own Viking Saga without having to worry about the challenges of stealth and combat. Combat: Enemies inflict less damage and don't scale with players. Stealth: More time is allowed to perform actions when being detected (assassinating, shooting, disengaging, etc.).

Added new combat settings. Damage Eivor Takes Eivor Damage Output Ration Healing Ratio Adrenaline Regeneration Enemy Health Modifier

Added support for more controllers on PC (Nintendo Switch Pro & Stadia). Stealth Fixes AI reaction to whistle improved.

Players get detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Wild animals detecting Eivor regardless of distance/angle and alerting nearby NPCs.

NPCs disengaging from conflicts extremely quickly.

Enemy detection cones reducing when using a bow.

Monks having difficulty to leave the music crowd stations in the quest Taken (Kidnap Estrid). General Gameplay Fixes Eivor gets teleported randomly in some instances.

Headshots are blocked by the NPC's shield when shooting from behind while undetected.

Players can remain stuck in any Boss fight if Dive of the Valkyries is used as last hit while having the Night Rogue Set equipped.

PC players losing all input after pressing the ; key on their keyboard.

Light Fingered skill not activating when dodging through a lootable body.

Cannot defeat the Black Shuck Alpha Animal as the end QTE is not appearing.

Enemy's attacks become weaker if Combat Difficulty value was set to Custom.

Unable to use the fishing line.

Unable to use rations.

Several option changes made from the pause menu were not applied.

Hero stats not updated correctly upon equipping the Arenhare'kowa Gear Set.

Feign death ability not working properly when used on specific terrain or objects.

Eivor's bow disappearing when using the Goule Breath.

Mouse and keyboard icons remain visible despite adding a controller.

Wrath of the Druids: Enemies in Dublin and Meath territories do not scale with Eivor's Power Level after changing Level scaling options.

The Siege of Paris: Keyboard input being displayed while using a controller in some instances. Graphics, Animation, and Audio Meteorites not being spawned in England.

Store items disappearing from the inventory or not being visible on Eivor.

Smoke Bombs not exploding when returned to the enemy with the missile reversal skill.

Instances of misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Numerous clipping issues.

Numerous graphics, texture, animation, or lighting issues.

Various issues with missing SFX.

Numerous Menu Narration issues. UI/HUD Numerous UI/HUD issues.

Added various improvements to the Codex menu. Miscellaneous Wrong gameplay options present in the Discovery Tour: Viking Age menu.

Online Service Error (0x20100302) when viewing photos on world map.

Assassination cutscenes are still playing when activating Photo Mode.

Horses can photobomb dialogues scenes.

Achievements / Trophies are not unlocking after playing AC Crossover stories when sharing progression on multiple platforms.

The latest update also includes a number of fixes for individual missions and content – you can get the full, unabridged ver. 1.5,0 patch notes, right here.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Luna. Update 1.5.0 can be downloaded tomorrow (February 22) and will weigh in at as much as 15 GB (on PC) and as little as 3.6 GB (on PS5). The Dawn of Ragnarok expansion launches on March 10.