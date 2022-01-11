Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection Coming to Switch with Some Exclusive Features

The Assassin’s Creed series has grown and changed over its numerous entries, but for many fans, the best games in the series are the early adventures featuring the one-and-only Ezio Auditore da Firenze. A few years back the Ubisoft-Montreal-developed Ezio trilogy was re-released on Xbox One and PS4, and now Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection is coming to Nintendo Switch. It seems like a decent amount of effort has been put into The Ezio Collection on Switch, as it will feature a redesigned UI, touchscreen menus, HD Rumble, and other exclusive features. You can check out a quick Switch trailer for the collection, below.

For those who missed out the first time around, here are some quick descriptions of the games included in The Ezio Collection…

Live the life of Ezio, learn the ways of the Assassins, and get vengeance for the betrayal of your family through 15th- century Renaissance Italy, into Rome, and finally in 16th-century Constantinople. Assassin’s Creed II – Ezio’s saga begins as you fight and explore the open world of the Italian Renaissance in an era of art, riches, and murderous conspiracy.

– Ezio’s saga begins as you fight and explore the open world of the Italian Renaissance in an era of art, riches, and murderous conspiracy. Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, the centre of power, greed, and corruption, as Ezio takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins.

– Journey into Italy’s greatest city, Rome, the centre of power, greed, and corruption, as Ezio takes leadership of the entire Brotherhood of Assassins. Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s final adventure as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation in 16th-century Constantinople and the heart of the Ottoman Empire.

– Two Assassins, one destiny. Embark on Ezio’s final adventure as he walks in the footsteps of his great mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation in 16th-century Constantinople and the heart of the Ottoman Empire. Exciting Game Content and Bonus Films - Learn more about Ezio’s life with the complete Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Embers short films included.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection hits the Nintendo Switch on February 17.