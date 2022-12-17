Assassin’s Creed Jade Mobile Gameplay Leaked on Reddit

Assassin's Creed Jade, the first open world franchise installment geared towards mobile devices, has had a gameplay video leak appear earlier today on Reddit. You can check it out below, though it may not stay up for long when Ubisoft notices the leak.

It is a low-resolution video. However, it is evident that the game successfully captures the essence of the recent console and PC installments. Assassin's Creed Jade is set in Ancient China, 215 BCE. It was first unveiled three months ago. Not much is known about it other than this brief official description.

Create your own assassin as you leap into Assassin’s Creed Jade, a brand-new mobile open-world game set in Ancient China! Discover the Assassin’s Creed open-world experience optimized for a seamless experience with touch controls.

Parkour on the Great Wall, sneak through bustling cities, discover secret locations, and journey through diverse environments with Ancient China as an epic backdrop.

Of course, Assassin's Creed Jade is just one of Ubisoft's many projects for the franchise. Assassin's Creed Mirage is due to be released next year (reportedly in August), going back to the roots of the IP with a greater focus on assassinations; Assassin's Creed Red, an open world style RPG set in Feudal Japan and modeled in the fashion of Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, could be released in 2024 or 2025, while Assassin's Creed Hexe, said to be a very different experience set during the 17th-century Witch Hunts in Europe, is targeting a 2026 launch.

Ubisoft is also evaluating how to bring back multiplayer experiences to the franchise. The first game to feature multiplayer was Brotherhood, while the last one was Unity, even though the former focused on adversarial (PvP) modes and the latter on cooperative (PvE) modes.

Last but not least, we know there's an Assassin's Creed live-action series in the making at Netflix, though we haven't heard any news for a couple of years.