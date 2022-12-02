Assassin’s Creed Mirage Reportedly Targeting August 2023 Launch

Ubisoft is reportedly targeting an August 2023 launch window for Assassin's Creed Mirage, according to a new report published today on Insider Gaming.

According to the anonymous sources cited in the article, Assassin's Creed Mirage was originally set to be released much earlier in 2023 before being internally delayed twice. The report also mentions development problems for Assassin's Creed Red (the RPG set in Feudal Japan) that could set back the game's target launch from 2024 to 2025, while pre-production for Hexe is apparently going very well, although the installment set during the witch hunts is slated for 2026.

Assassin's Creed Mirage was unveiled three months ago after several rumors. It will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X next year.

Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim’s destiny and may be more than what they seem.

Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin’s bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.