Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Is Free to Play This Weekend, Pre-Load Up
Ubisoft announced today that Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest entry in the action/adventure franchise, will be free to play on all platforms this weekend (from March 19th to 22nd). Pre-loading is already available today on PC through Epic Games Launcher, UPlay, and PlayStation 4, while PC through Steam and Xbox One won't have pre-loading.
During the Free Weekend players will have access to the full main game content*. Additionally, when playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey during the Free Weekend, all players will unlock the Ezio’s Roman Set through Ubisoft Club.
*Any progression made during the Free Weekend will carry over when the player upgrades to the full game on the same platform. An online connection might be required to start the game as a free player along with a subscription: players will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription on the Xbox One Family of devices to access the free weekend trial.
Should you be pleased with Assassin's Creed Odyssey after trying it, there'll be a series of discounts up to 67% on all platforms as detailed by Ubisoft in the official FAQ.
Uplay
From 12 march 2020 to 26 march 2020, the following discounts will be available:• -67% on the Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions
• -50% on the Season PassEpic Games Store
From 19 march 2020 to 23 march 2020, the following discounts will be available:• -67% on the Deluxe EditionSteam
From 16 march 2020 to 26 march 2020, the following discounts will be available:• -67% on the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate EditionsPS4
From 18 march 2020 to 25 march 2020, the following discounts will be available:• -64% on the Standard Edition
• -62% on the Gold EditionXbox One
From 20 march 2020 to 30 march 2020, the following discounts will be available:• -65% on the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions