Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Is Free to Play This Weekend, Pre-Load Up

Ubisoft announced today that Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest entry in the action/adventure franchise, will be free to play on all platforms this weekend (from March 19th to 22nd). Pre-loading is already available today on PC through Epic Games Launcher, UPlay, and PlayStation 4, while PC through Steam and Xbox One won't have pre-loading.

During the Free Weekend players will have access to the full main game content*. Additionally, when playing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey during the Free Weekend, all players will unlock the Ezio’s Roman Set through Ubisoft Club. *Any progression made during the Free Weekend will carry over when the player upgrades to the full game on the same platform. An online connection might be required to start the game as a free player along with a subscription: players will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription on the Xbox One Family of devices to access the free weekend trial.

Should you be pleased with Assassin's Creed Odyssey after trying it, there'll be a series of discounts up to 67% on all platforms as detailed by Ubisoft in the official FAQ.

Steam Lunar New Year Sale Delivers Deals on Star Wars Jedi, Resident Evil 2, and More

Uplay

From 12 march 2020 to 26 march 2020, the following discounts will be available: • -67% on the Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions

• -50% on the Season Pass Epic Games Store

From 19 march 2020 to 23 march 2020, the following discounts will be available: • -67% on the Deluxe Edition Steam

From 16 march 2020 to 26 march 2020, the following discounts will be available: • -67% on the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate Editions PS4

From 18 march 2020 to 25 march 2020, the following discounts will be available: • -64% on the Standard Edition

• -62% on the Gold Edition Xbox One

From 20 march 2020 to 30 march 2020, the following discounts will be available: • -65% on the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions

Assassin's Creed Odyssey originally launched in October 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One to very favorable reviews and sales. The game was also a launch title for Google Stadia in November 2019.