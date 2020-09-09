Microsoft has finally revealed when they’ll be releasing the Xbox Series X/S, and various publishers are lining up to make sure their games are launch titles, even if that means changing up previously-announced release dates.

First up, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, originally announced for November 17, will now be coming out on November 10 on all platforms except PlayStation 5 (Sony’s console probably won’t launch until slightly later in the month, so it's not a slight on Ubisoft's part). It's also been confirmed the game will run at 4K/60fps on the XSX.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on 10th November, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on 10th November, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost.

Meanwhile, Dirt 5 has been delayed somewhat to become an launch title. Dirt 5 launches on current-gen platforms (including PC) on November 6, Xbox Series X/S on November 10, and the PS5…whenever it happens to come out.

#DIRT5 is an #XboxSeriesX and #XboxSeriesS launch title, on November 10th! Get #DIRT5 Nov. 6th for Xbox One and upgrade to Series S/X for FREE, adding 4K and 120fps next-gen features

Order Now 👉 https://t.co/pih0JKKUqY pic.twitter.com/sNxafN4rsc — Codemasters (@Codemasters) September 9, 2020

Sega already announced it would be the case, but they’ve confirmed Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be a Day 1 Xbox Series title. The game also comes out on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13.

Following today's release date announcements, we wanted to share that Sega of America's one-of-a-kind RPG, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, is coming to Xbox Series S and X on November 10, 2020, day and date with the start of the next generation of gaming hardware.

Not a bad lineup of stuff to test out your fancy new hardware with! The Xbox Series X/S will launch on November 10. You can get pre-order information, right here.