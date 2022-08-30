Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Be a Return to the Basics; Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake Is in the Works – Rumor

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the long-running series by Ubisoft, and it will be a return to the series' basics, doing away with most of the role-playing game mechanics introduced in the most recent entries in the series.

In a new video shared today, j0nathan, who proved to be quite reliable regarding AC series leaks, revealed some new details on the game that was previously known as Assassin’s Creed Rift. As previously rumored, the game will star Basim in his youth, will be set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad, and will be a return to the basics, with the removal of mechanics like dialogue choices, gender selection, and leveling system. Generally, gameplay will be different from that of AC Valhalla, with new animations.

Interestingly, it seems like Assassin’s Creed Mirage won't be the only entry in the series to release in the near future. According to j0nathan, Ubisoft is working on a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed which will reuse a large part of the assets of Mirage and the upcoming Infinity and that will be integrated into a Season Pass. Official announcements are expected to be made on September 10th during the Ubisoft Forward event.

While j0nathan proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take all the new details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a grain of salt. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, however, corroborated some of the new information, so it seems like the next entry in the series will indeed be a return to the basics, for the joy of those that did not like the direction the series took with AC Origins and the following games.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.