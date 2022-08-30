Menu
Company

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Will Be a Return to the Basics; Assassin’s Creed 1 Remake Is in the Works – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Aug 30, 2022
Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the next entry in the long-running series by Ubisoft, and it will be a return to the series' basics, doing away with most of the role-playing game mechanics introduced in the most recent entries in the series.

In a new video shared today, j0nathan, who proved to be quite reliable regarding AC series leaks, revealed some new details on the game that was previously known as Assassin’s Creed Rift. As previously rumored, the game will star Basim in his youth, will be set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad, and will be a return to the basics, with the removal of mechanics like dialogue choices, gender selection, and leveling system. Generally, gameplay will be different from that of AC Valhalla, with new animations.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Skull and Bones Has Limited On-Foot Exploration, Supercell Storms, Detailed Water Physics

Interestingly, it seems like Assassin’s Creed Mirage won't be the only entry in the series to release in the near future. According to j0nathan, Ubisoft is working on a remake of the original Assassin’s Creed which will reuse a large part of the assets of Mirage and the upcoming Infinity and that will be integrated into a Season Pass. Official announcements are expected to be made on September 10th during the Ubisoft Forward event.

While j0nathan proved to be reliable in the past, we have to take all the new details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a grain of salt. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, however, corroborated some of the new information, so it seems like the next entry in the series will indeed be a return to the basics, for the joy of those that did not like the direction the series took with AC Origins and the following games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has yet to be announced officially. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order