ASRock’s Flagship Z690 AQUA OC Motherboards Achieves Several World Records With Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs
ASRock has just announced a plethora of world records that they have achieved with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs on their Z690 Aqua OC motherboard.
Press Release: The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, is proud to announce that by using ASRock Z690 AQUA OC motherboard, the global famous overclocker, Splave, has broken world records with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Following are all the records broken by ASRock and their Z690 Aqua OC motherboard:
|CPUZ
|7525Mhz
|DDR5
|8230Mhz
|Single Thread
|Score
|MHz
|Record Type
|PiFast
|7.98
|7342
|World Record
|Geekbech4 Single
|12651
|7325
|World Record
|Geekbench5 Single
|2824
|7200
|World Record
|Geekbench3 Single
|11134
|7200
|World Record
|8Core16Thread
|Score
|MHz
|Record Type
|7Zip
|143543
|6967
|Global 8X Gold
|XTU2.0
|9297
|6930
|Global 8X Gold
|GeekBench5
|20044
|6930
|Global 8X Gold
|GeekBench4
|75556
|6930
|Global 8X Gold
|GeekBench3
|82502
|6930
|Global 8X Gold
|R11.5
|47.69
|6969
|Global 8X Gold
|R15
|4217
|6955
|Global 8X Gold
|R20
|11052
|6920
|Global 8X Gold
|R23
|28672
|6900
|Global 8X Gold
|X265 1080P
|119.894
|6920
|Global 8X Gold
|X265 4K
|29.196
|6920
|Global 8X Gold
|Wprime 1024
|38.732
|7000
|Global 8X Gold
|YCruncher
|20.254
|6933
|Global 8X Gold
|16Core24Thread
|Score
|MHz
|Record Type
|XTU2.0
|13564
|6900
|Global 16X Gold
|GeekBench5
|26065
|6900
|Global 16X Gold
|GeekBench4
|95155
|6900
|Global 16X Gold
|GeekBench3
|112848
|6900
|12900k Gold
|R11.5
|68.73
|6885
|12900k Gold
|R15
|5970
|6885
|12900k Gold
|R20
|15034
|6881
|12900k Gold
|R23
|39427
|6875
|Global 16X Gold
|HWBot Prime
|16007.69
|7200
|Global 16X Gold
|Wprime 1024
|28.716
|6885
|12900k Gold
|YCruncher
|20.068
|6860
|12900k Gold
- PiFast: Splave breaks PiFast records and overclocks a 12th Gen Intel® processor to 7342 MHz with the score of 7.98
- Geekbech4 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench4 Single records and overclocks a 12th Gen Intel processor to 7325 MHz with the score 12651.
- Geekbech5 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench5 Single records and overclocks a 12th Gen Intel processor to 7200 MHz with the score 2824.
- Geekbech3 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench3 Single records and overclocks a 12th Gen Intel processor to 7200 MHz with the score 11134.
Overclocking Scenario Photos:
ASRock is always devoted to achieving remarkable overclocking records. The Z690 AQUA OC is designed by the well-known Overclocker, Nick Shih. It is one of the exquisite and incredible motherboards that ASRock has ever accomplished. Its performance offers great potential for users to do overclocking. The Z690 AQUA OC is a must-have. Want to know the details of Z690 AQUA OC, please stay tuned.
