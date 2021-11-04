ASRock’s Flagship Z690 AQUA OC Motherboards Achieves Several World Records With Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

ASRock has just announced a plethora of world records that they have achieved with 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs on their Z690 Aqua OC motherboard.

ASRock's Z690 Aqua OC Motherboard Breaks Several World Records With Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs

Press Release: The leading global motherboard, graphics card, and mini PC manufacturer, ASRock, is proud to announce that by using ASRock Z690 AQUA OC motherboard, the global famous overclocker, Splave, has broken world records with 12th Gen Intel Core processors. Following are all the records broken by ASRock and their Z690 Aqua OC motherboard:

CPUZ 7525Mhz DDR5 8230Mhz

Single Thread Score MHz Record Type PiFast 7.98 7342 World Record Geekbech4 Single 12651 7325 World Record Geekbench5 Single 2824 7200 World Record Geekbench3 Single 11134 7200 World Record

8Core16Thread Score MHz Record Type 7Zip 143543 6967 Global 8X Gold XTU2.0 9297 6930 Global 8X Gold GeekBench5 20044 6930 Global 8X Gold GeekBench4 75556 6930 Global 8X Gold GeekBench3 82502 6930 Global 8X Gold R11.5 47.69 6969 Global 8X Gold R15 4217 6955 Global 8X Gold R20 11052 6920 Global 8X Gold R23 28672 6900 Global 8X Gold X265 1080P 119.894 6920 Global 8X Gold X265 4K 29.196 6920 Global 8X Gold Wprime 1024 38.732 7000 Global 8X Gold YCruncher 20.254 6933 Global 8X Gold

16Core24Thread Score MHz Record Type XTU2.0 13564 6900 Global 16X Gold GeekBench5 26065 6900 Global 16X Gold GeekBench4 95155 6900 Global 16X Gold GeekBench3 112848 6900 12900k Gold R11.5 68.73 6885 12900k Gold R15 5970 6885 12900k Gold R20 15034 6881 12900k Gold R23 39427 6875 Global 16X Gold HWBot Prime 16007.69 7200 Global 16X Gold Wprime 1024 28.716 6885 12900k Gold YCruncher 20.068 6860 12900k Gold

PiFast: Splave breaks PiFast records and overclocks a 12 th Gen Intel® processor to 7342 MHz with the score of 7.98

Geekbech4 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench4 Single records and overclocks a 12 th Gen Intel processor to 7325 MHz with the score 12651.

Geekbech5 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench5 Single records and overclocks a 12 th Gen Intel processor to 7200 MHz with the score 2824.

Geekbech3 Single: Splave takes the Geekbench3 Single records and overclocks a 12 th Gen Intel processor to 7200 MHz with the score 11134.

Overclocking Scenario Photos:

ASRock is always devoted to achieving remarkable overclocking records. The Z690 AQUA OC is designed by the well-known Overclocker, Nick Shih. It is one of the exquisite and incredible motherboards that ASRock has ever accomplished. Its performance offers great potential for users to do overclocking. The Z690 AQUA OC is a must-have. Want to know the details of Z690 AQUA OC, please stay tuned.