ASRock Unveils Windows 11 Compatible Motherboards
Today, ASRock has disclosed their AMD and Intel motherboards that are compatible with Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system. It has been reported that TPM 2.0, or Trusted Platform Module Version 2.0, is necessary for it to be enabled for Windows 11 to work properly. If you do not have the TPM hardware module on your current motherboard, the verification for TPM 2.0 can be utilized through accessing either fTPM on AMD's series of motherboards, or PTT on Intel's series, both located in the BIOS.
Wccftech recommends checking your system first for compatibility before making any changes to your operating system so you do not lose important data.
ASRock Windows 11 Compatible AMD Series Motherboards
ASRock AMD Motherboards
|Generation
|Supported Chipset
|*AM4 300 series
|X399, X370, B350, A320
|*AM4 400 series
|X470, B450
|AM4 500 series
|X570, B550, A520
|TRX40 series
|TRX40
ASRock instructs AMD motherboard consumers to enable fTPM per these instructions.
Method to Enable fTPM in BIOS
(a) Go to "Advanced" \ "CPU Configuration" page to find [AMD fTPM switch].
(b) Adjust "AMD fTPM switch" option to [AMD CPU fTPM].
ASRock Windows 11 Compatible Intel Series Motherboards
ASRock Intel Motherboard List
|Generation
|Supported Chipset
|*Intel 100 series
|Z170, H170, B150, H110
|*Intel 200 series
|Z270, H270, B250
|Intel 300 series
|Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310C
|Intel 400 series
|Z490, H470, B460, H410
|Intel 500 series
|Z590, B560, H510, H570
|Intel X299 series
|X299
ASRock instructs Intel motherboard consumers to enable PTT per these instructions.
How to Enable Intel® Platform Trust Technology (PTT) in BIOS
(a) Go to "Security page" to find the "Intel® Platform Trust Technology" option.
(b) Enabled "Intel® Platform Trust Technology" under UEFI BIOS
Please note: The information provided in the two tables is subject to change once Microsoft fully activates Windows 11.
Click this link for a complete listing of AMD CPUs that will be supported.1
Click this link for a complete listing of Intel CPUs that will be supported.2
We previously reported the listings of ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte motherboards that will be compatible with Microsoft Windows 11. With a Q3 release expected for Windows 11, we expect more manufacturers to release their list of compatible motherboards for the upcoming operating system.
Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC.
— Microsoft
From what we have seen, Microsoft stands to create a brand new way of using your Windows 11 enabled PCs. Keep checking back with Wccftech for updated information as it is gathered.
Source: VideoCardz, Microsoft [1,2], ASRock