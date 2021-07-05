ASRock Unveils Windows 11 Compatible Motherboards

Today, ASRock has disclosed their AMD and Intel motherboards that are compatible with Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system. It has been reported that TPM 2.0, or Trusted Platform Module Version 2.0, is necessary for it to be enabled for Windows 11 to work properly. If you do not have the TPM hardware module on your current motherboard, the verification for TPM 2.0 can be utilized through accessing either fTPM on AMD's series of motherboards, or PTT on Intel's series, both located in the BIOS.

Wccftech recommends checking your system first for compatibility before making any changes to your operating system so you do not lose important data.

ASRock Windows 11 Compatible AMD Series Motherboards

ASRock AMD Motherboards

Generation Supported Chipset *AM4 300 series X399, X370, B350, A320 *AM4 400 series X470, B450 AM4 500 series X570, B550, A520 TRX40 series TRX40

ASRock instructs AMD motherboard consumers to enable fTPM per these instructions.

Method to Enable fTPM in BIOS (a) Go to "Advanced" \ "CPU Configuration" page to find [AMD fTPM switch].

(b) Adjust "AMD fTPM switch" option to [AMD CPU fTPM].

ASRock Windows 11 Compatible Intel Series Motherboards

ASRock Intel Motherboard List

Generation Supported Chipset *Intel 100 series Z170, H170, B150, H110 *Intel 200 series Z270, H270, B250 Intel 300 series Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310C Intel 400 series Z490, H470, B460, H410 Intel 500 series Z590, B560, H510, H570 Intel X299 series X299

ASRock instructs Intel motherboard consumers to enable PTT per these instructions.

How to Enable Intel® Platform Trust Technology (PTT) in BIOS (a) Go to "Security page" to find the "Intel® Platform Trust Technology" option.

(b) Enabled "Intel® Platform Trust Technology" under UEFI BIOS

Please note: The information provided in the two tables is subject to change once Microsoft fully activates Windows 11.

Click this link for a complete listing of AMD CPUs that will be supported.1

Click this link for a complete listing of Intel CPUs that will be supported.2

We previously reported the listings of ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte motherboards that will be compatible with Microsoft Windows 11. With a Q3 release expected for Windows 11, we expect more manufacturers to release their list of compatible motherboards for the upcoming operating system.

Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10 with a redesigned and refreshed look. It also comes with new tools, sounds, and apps. Every detail has been considered. All of it comes together to bring you a refreshing experience on your PC. — Microsoft

From what we have seen, Microsoft stands to create a brand new way of using your Windows 11 enabled PCs. Keep checking back with Wccftech for updated information as it is gathered.

