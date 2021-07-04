ASUS Releases List of Windows 11 Compatible Motherboards
With Microsoft in the news about their extensive redesign of Windows in their new Windows 11 operating system, manufacturers are hard at work to ensure their users are not going to have issues with any of the hardware on their computer.
On July 2nd, ASUS recently updated their FAQs, covering compatibility of their motherboards in relation to Windows 11.
To help to distinguish which ASUS motherboards are compatibile, ASUS does release this disclaimer about Windows 11:
Windows 11 has not been officially released and there might be stability issues with the Insider Preview build as it has not passed formal hardware validation and qualification. The installation or upgrade to the Windows 11 Insider Preview or any third-party software is done at your own discretion and risk. You will be solely responsible for any damage to your system or loss of data that results from that activity. ASUS will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of Windows 11.
Wccftech would like to remind our readers to please use caution when upgrading to any new OS, and to ensure backups of computer data and other important settings are made before updating.
First, let's look at the minimum hardware requirements needed to run Windows 11:
Hardware Requirements for Windows 11
|Processor
|1 GHz or faster with two or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
|Memory
|4 GB RAM
|Storage
|64 GB or larger storage device
|System firmware
|UEFI, Secure Boot capable
|TPM
|
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
(*Both discrete TPM and firmware TPM supported)
|Graphics card
|DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
|Display
|>9” with HD Resolution (720p)
|Internet connection
|Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home
When looking at the above table, the TPM, or Trusted Platform Module 2.0, is required to ensure full compatibility with BitLocker and SecureBoot with Windows 11. It is (currently) a minimum requirement by Microsoft. All ASUS motherboards utilize TPM version 2.0. ASUS stresses the importance of checking to make sure your system settings, especially the Trusted Platform Module. The TPM is a secure cryptoprocessor that is an international standard on all computers, but it is disabled by default on a majority of motherboards and can cause major issues when installing Windows 11. The TPM acts as a dedicated microprocessor for carrying out various cryptographic operations, embedded in a packaging with multiple levels of physical security, giving it a degree of resistance to any flaws in it becoming manipulated.
ASUS has provided instructions in their FAQs about how to check and also activate TPM 2.0 on any Windows compatible PC here.
Here is the current list of TPM 2.0 supported ASUS motherboards:
Supported ASUS motherboards with TPM 2.0
|Intel platform
|AMD platform
|C621 Series
|WRX80 Series
|C422 Series
|TRX40 Series
|X299 Series
|X570 Series
|Z590 Series
|B550 Series
|Q570 Series
|A520 Series
|H570 Series
|X470 Series
|B560 Series
|B450 Series
|H510 Series
|X370 Series
|Z490 Series
|B350 Series
|Q470 Series
|A320 Series
|H470 Series
|B460 Series
|H410 Series
|W480 Series
|Z390 Series
|Z370 Series
|H370 Series
|B365 Series
|B360 Series
|H310 Series
|Q370 Series
|C246 Series
The following two tables list both AMD and Intel Windows 11 supported processors, respectively.
Windows 11 Supported AMD Processors
|AMD
|3015e
|AMD
|3020e
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150C
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150U
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050C
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050e
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050U
|Athlon™
|3000G
|Athlon™
|300GE
|Athlon™
|300U
|Athlon™
|320GE
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150G
|Athlon™
|Gold 3150GE
|Athlon™
|Silver 3050GE
|EPYC™
|7232P
|EPYC™
|7252
|EPYC™
|7262
|EPYC™
|7272
|EPYC™
|7282
|EPYC™
|7302
|EPYC™
|7302P
|EPYC™
|7352
|EPYC™
|7402
|EPYC™
|7402P
|EPYC™
|7452
|EPYC™
|7502
|EPYC™
|7502P
|EPYC™
|7532
|EPYC™
|7542
|EPYC™
|7552
|EPYC™
|7642
|EPYC™
|7662
|EPYC™
|7702
|EPYC™
|7702P
|EPYC™
|7742
|EPYC™
|7F32
|EPYC™
|7F52
|EPYC™
|7F72
|EPYC™
|7H12
|EPYC™
|72F3
|EPYC™
|7313
|EPYC™
|7313P
|EPYC™
|7343
|EPYC™
|73F3
|EPYC™
|7413
|EPYC™
|7443
|EPYC™
|7443P
|EPYC™
|7453
|EPYC™
|74F3
|EPYC™
|7513
|EPYC™
|7543
|EPYC™
|7543P
|EPYC™
|75F3
|EPYC™
|7643
|EPYC™
|7663
|EPYC™
|7713
|EPYC™
|7713P
|EPYC™
|7763
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250C
|Ryzen™ 3
|3250U
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200G with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200GE
|Ryzen™ 3
|3200U
|Ryzen™ 3
|3350U
|Ryzen™ 3
|2300X
|Ryzen™ 3
|5300U
|Ryzen™ 3
|3100
|Ryzen™ 3
|3300U
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300G
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300GE
|Ryzen™ 3
|4300U
|Ryzen™ 3
|5400U
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200G
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3200GE
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|3300U
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350G
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4350GE
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|4450U
|Ryzen™ 3 PRO
|5450U
|Ryzen™ 5
|3400G with Radeon™ RX Vega 11 Graphics
|Ryzen™ 5
|3400GE
|Ryzen™ 5
|3450U
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500C
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500U
|Ryzen™ 5
|3550H
|Ryzen™ 5
|3580U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|Ryzen™ 5
|2500X
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600E
|Ryzen™ 5
|2600X
|Ryzen™ 5
|5500U
|Ryzen™ 5
|3500 Processor
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600X
|Ryzen™ 5
|3600XT
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600G
|Ryzen™ 5
|4500U
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600GE
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600H
|Ryzen™ 5
|4600U
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600H
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600HS
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600U
|Ryzen™ 5
|5600X
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400G
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3400GE
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3500U
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|2600
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|3600
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650G
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650GE
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|4650U
|Ryzen™ 5 PRO
|5650U
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700C
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700U
|Ryzen™ 7
|3750H
|Ryzen™ 7
|3780U Microsoft Surface® Edition
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700E Processor
|Ryzen™ 7
|2700X
|Ryzen™ 7
|5700U
|Ryzen™ 7
|3700X
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800X
|Ryzen™ 7
|3800XT
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700G
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700GE
|Ryzen™ 7
|4700U
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800H
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800HS
|Ryzen™ 7
|4800U
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800H
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800HS
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800U
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800
|Ryzen™ 7
|5800X
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|3700U
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|2700X
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750G
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750GE
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|4750U
|Ryzen™ 7 PRO
|5850U
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900 Processor
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900X
|Ryzen™ 9
|3900XT
|Ryzen™ 9
|3950X
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900H
|Ryzen™ 9
|4900HS
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HS
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900HX
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HS
|Ryzen™ 9
|5980HX
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900
|Ryzen™ 9
|5900X
|Ryzen™ 9
|5950X
|Ryzen™ 9 PRO
|3900
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2920X
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2950X
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2970WX
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|2990WX
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3960X
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3970X
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™
|3990X
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3945WX
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3955WX
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3975WX
|Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO
|3995WX
Windows 11 Supported Intel Processors
|Atom®
|x6200FE
|Atom®
|x6211E
|Atom®
|x6212RE
|Atom®
|x6413E
|Atom®
|x6414RE
|Atom®
|x6425E
|Atom®
|x6425RE
|Atom®
|x6427FE
|Celeron®
|G4900
|Celeron®
|G4900T
|Celeron®
|G4920
|Celeron®
|G4930
|Celeron®
|G4930E
|Celeron®
|G4930T
|Celeron®
|G4932E
|Celeron®
|G4950
|Celeron®
|J4005
|Celeron®
|J4105
|Celeron®
|J4115
|Celeron®
|N4000
|Celeron®
|N4100
|Celeron®
|3867U
|Celeron®
|4205U
|Celeron®
|4305U
|Celeron®
|4305UE
|Celeron®
|J4025
|Celeron®
|J4125
|Celeron®
|N4020
|Celeron®
|N4120
|Celeron®
|5205U
|Celeron®
|5305U
|Celeron®
|G5900
|Celeron®
|G5900E
|Celeron®
|G5900T
|Celeron®
|G5900TE
|Celeron®
|G5905
|Celeron®
|G5905T
|Celeron®
|G5920
|Celeron®
|G5925
|Celeron®
|J6412
|Celeron®
|J6413
|Celeron®
|N6210
|Celeron®
|N6211
|Celeron®
|N4500
|Celeron®
|N4505
|Celeron®
|N5100
|Celeron®
|N5105
|Celeron®
|6305
|Celeron®
|6305E
|Core™
|i5-10210Y
|Core™
|i5-10310Y
|Core™
|i5-8200Y
|Core™
|i5-8210Y
|Core™
|i5-8310Y
|Core™
|i7-10510Y
|Core™
|i7-8500Y
|Core™
|m3-8100Y
|Core™
|i3-8100
|Core™
|i3-8100B
|Core™
|i3-8100H
|Core™
|i3-8100T
|Core™
|i3-8109U
|Core™
|i3-8140U
|Core™
|i3-8300
|Core™
|i3-8300T
|Core™
|i3-8350K
|Core™
|i5+8400
|Core™
|i5+8500
|Core™
|i5-8257U
|Core™
|i5-8259U
|Core™
|i5-8260U
|Core™
|i5-8269U
|Core™
|i5-8279U
|Core™
|i5-8300H
|Core™
|i5-8400
|Core™
|i5-8400B
|Core™
|i5-8400H
|Core™
|i5-8400T
|Core™
|i5-8500
|Core™
|i5-8500B
|Core™
|i5-8500T
|Core™
|i5-8600
|Core™
|i5-8600K
|Core™
|i5-8600T
|Core™
|i7-8086K
|Core™
|i7-8557U
|Core™
|i7-8559U
|Core™
|i7-8569U
|Core™
|i7-8700
|Core™
|i7-8700B
|Core™
|i7-8700K
|Core™
|i7-8700T
|Core™
|i7-8750H
|Core™
|i7-8850H
|Core™
|i3-8130U
|Core™
|i5-8250U
|Core™
|i5-8350U
|Core™
|i7-8550U
|Core™
|i7-8650U
|Core™
|i3-8145U
|Core™
|i3-8145UE
|Core™
|i5-8265U
|Core™
|i5-8365U
|Core™
|i5-8365UE
|Core™
|i7-8565U
|Core™
|i7-8665U
|Core™
|i7-8665UE
|Core™
|i3-9100
|Core™
|i3-9100E
|Core™
|i3-9100F
|Core™
|i3-9100HL
|Core™
|i3-9100T
|Core™
|i3-9100TE
|Core™
|i3-9300
|Core™
|i3-9300T
|Core™
|i3-9320
|Core™
|i3-9350K
|Core™
|i3-9350KF
|Core™
|i5-9300H
|Core™
|i5-9300HF
|Core™
|i5-9400
|Core™
|i5-9400F
|Core™
|i5-9400H
|Core™
|i5-9400T
|Core™
|i5-9500
|Core™
|i5-9500E
|Core™
|i5-9500F
|Core™
|i5-9500T
|Core™
|i5-9500TE
|Core™
|i5-9600
|Core™
|i5-9600K
|Core™
|i5-9600KF
|Core™
|i5-9600T
|Core™
|i7-9700
|Core™
|i7-9700E
|Core™
|i7-9700F
|Core™
|i7-9700K
|Core™
|i7-9700KF
|Core™
|i7-9700T
|Core™
|i7-9700TE
|Core™
|i7-9750H
|Core™
|i7-9750HF
|Core™
|i7-9850H
|Core™
|i7-9850HE
|Core™
|i7-9850HL
|Core™
|i9-8950HK
|Core™
|i9-9880H
|Core™
|i9-9900
|Core™
|i9-9900K
|Core™
|i9-9900KF
|Core™
|i9-9900KS
|Core™
|i9-9900T
|Core™
|i9-9980HK
|Core™
|i3-10100Y
|Core™
|i3-10110Y
|Core™
|i9-10900X
|Core™
|i9-10920X
|Core™
|i9-10940X
|Core™
|i9-10980XE
|Core™
|i3-10100
|Core™
|i3-10100E
|Core™
|i3-10100F
|Core™
|i3-10100T
|Core™
|i3-10100TE
|Core™
|i3-10105
|Core™
|i3-10105F
|Core™
|i3-10105T
|Core™
|i3-10110U
|Core™
|i3-10300
|Core™
|i3-10300T
|Core™
|i3-10305
|Core™
|i3-10305T
|Core™
|i3-10320
|Core™
|i3-10325
|Core™
|i5-10200H
|Core™
|i5-10210U
|Core™
|i5-10300H
|Core™
|i5-10310U
|Core™
|i5-10400
|Core™
|i5-10400F
|Core™
|i5-10400H
|Core™
|i5-10400T
|Core™
|i5-10500
|Core™
|i5-10500E
|Core™
|i5-10500H
|Core™
|i5-10500T
|Core™
|i5-10500TE
|Core™
|i5-10600
|Core™
|i5-10600K
|Core™
|i5-10600KF
|Core™
|i5-10600T
|Core™
|i7-10510U
|Core™
|i7-10610U
|Core™
|i7-10700
|Core™
|i7-10700E
|Core™
|i7-10700F
|Core™
|i7-10700K
|Core™
|i7-10700KF
|Core™
|i7-10700T
|Core™
|i7-10700TE
|Core™
|i7-10710U
|Core™
|i7-10750H
|Core™
|i7-10810U
|Core™
|i7-10850H
|Core™
|i7-10870H
|Core™
|i7-10875H
|Core™
|i9-10850K
|Core™
|i9-10885H
|Core™
|i9-10900
|Core™
|i9-10900E
|Core™
|i9-10900F
|Core™
|i9-10900K
|Core™
|i9-10900KF
|Core™
|i9-10900T
|Core™
|i9-10900TE
|Core™
|i9-10980HK
|Core™
|i3-1000G1
|Core™
|i3-1000G4
|Core™
|i3-1005G1
|Core™
|i5-1030G4
|Core™
|i5-1030G7
|Core™
|i5-1035G1
|Core™
|i5-1035G4
|Core™
|i5-1035G7
|Core™
|i5-1038NG7
|Core™
|i7-1060G7
|Core™
|i7-1065G7
|Core™
|i7-1068NG7
|Core™
|i3-L13G4
|Core™
|i5-L16G7
|Core™
|i5-11400
|Core™
|i5-11400F
|Core™
|i5-11400T
|Core™
|i5-11500
|Core™
|i5-11500T
|Core™
|i5-11600
|Core™
|i5-11600K
|Core™
|i5-11600KF
|Core™
|i5-11600T
|Core™
|i7-11700
|Core™
|i7-11700F
|Core™
|i7-11700K
|Core™
|i7-11700KF
|Core™
|i7-11700T
|Core™
|i9-11900
|Core™
|i9-11900F
|Core™
|i9-11900K
|Core™
|i9-11900KF
|Core™
|i9-11900T
|Core™
|i3-1110G4
|Core™
|i3-1115G4
|Core™
|i3-1115G4E
|Core™
|i3-1115GRE
|Core™
|i3-1120G4
|Core™
|i3-1125G4
|Core™
|i5-11300H
|Core™
|i5-1130G7
|Core™
|i5-1135G7
|Core™
|i5-1140G7
|Core™
|i5-1145G7
|Core™
|i5-1145G7E
|Core™
|i5-1145GRE
|Core™
|i7-11370H
|Core™
|i7-11375H
|Core™
|i7-1160G7
|Core™
|i7-1165G7
|Core™
|i7-1180G7
|Core™
|i7-1185G7
|Core™
|i7-1185G7E
|Core™
|i7-1185GRE
|Pentium®
|Gold 4425Y
|Pentium®
|Gold 6500Y
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400
|Pentium®
|Gold G5400T
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420
|Pentium®
|Gold G5420T
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500
|Pentium®
|Gold G5500T
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600
|Pentium®
|Gold G5600T
|Pentium®
|Gold G5620
|Pentium®
|Silver J5005
|Pentium®
|Silver N5000
|Pentium®
|Gold 4417U
|Pentium®
|Gold 5405U
|Pentium®
|Silver J5040
|Pentium®
|Silver N5030
|Pentium®
|Gold 6405U
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400E
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400T
|Pentium®
|Gold G6400TE
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405
|Pentium®
|Gold G6405T
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500
|Pentium®
|Gold G6500T
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505
|Pentium®
|Gold G6505T
|Pentium®
|Gold G6600
|Pentium®
|Gold G6605
|Pentium®
|6805
|Pentium®
|J6426
|Pentium®
|N6415
|Pentium®
|Silver N6000
|Pentium®
|Silver N6005
|Pentium®
|Gold 7505
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3104
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3106
|Xeon®
|Gold 5115
|Xeon®
|Gold 5118
|Xeon®
|Gold 5119T
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120
|Xeon®
|Gold 5120T
|Xeon®
|Gold 5122
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126F
|Xeon®
|Gold 6126T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6128
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130F
|Xeon®
|Gold 6130T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6132
|Xeon®
|Gold 6134
|Xeon®
|Gold 6136
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138F
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138P
|Xeon®
|Gold 6138T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6140
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142
|Xeon®
|Gold 6142F
|Xeon®
|Gold 6144
|Xeon®
|Gold 6146
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148
|Xeon®
|Gold 6148F
|Xeon®
|Gold 6150
|Xeon®
|Gold 6152
|Xeon®
|Gold 6154
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8153
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8156
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8158
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160F
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8160T
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8164
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8168
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8170
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8176F
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8180
|Xeon®
|Silver 4108
|Xeon®
|Silver 4109T
|Xeon®
|Silver 4110
|Xeon®
|Silver 4112
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114
|Xeon®
|Silver 4114T
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116
|Xeon®
|Silver 4116T
|Xeon®
|E-2124
|Xeon®
|E-2124G
|Xeon®
|E-2126G
|Xeon®
|E-2134
|Xeon®
|E-2136
|Xeon®
|E-2144G
|Xeon®
|E-2146G
|Xeon®
|E-2174G
|Xeon®
|E-2176G
|Xeon®
|E-2176M
|Xeon®
|E-2186G
|Xeon®
|E-2186M
|Xeon®
|E-2224
|Xeon®
|E-2224G
|Xeon®
|E-2226G
|Xeon®
|E-2226GE
|Xeon®
|E-2234
|Xeon®
|E-2236
|Xeon®
|E-2244G
|Xeon®
|E-2246G
|Xeon®
|E-2254ME
|Xeon®
|E-2254ML
|Xeon®
|E-2274G
|Xeon®
|E-2276G
|Xeon®
|E-2276M
|Xeon®
|E-2276ME
|Xeon®
|E-2276ML
|Xeon®
|E-2278G
|Xeon®
|E-2278GE
|Xeon®
|E-2278GEL
|Xeon®
|E-2286G
|Xeon®
|E-2286M
|Xeon®
|E-2288G
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3204
|Xeon®
|Bronze 3206R
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215
|Xeon®
|Gold 5215L
|Xeon®
|Gold 5217
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218B
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218N
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218R
|Xeon®
|Gold 5218T
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220R
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220S
|Xeon®
|Gold 5220T
|Xeon®
|Gold 5222
|Xeon®
|Gold 6208U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6209U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6210U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6212U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6222V
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226
|Xeon®
|Gold 6226R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230N
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6230T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238L
|Xeon®
|Gold 6238T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240L
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6240Y
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242
|Xeon®
|Gold 6242R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6244
|Xeon®
|Gold 6246R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248
|Xeon®
|Gold 6248R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250
|Xeon®
|Gold 6250L
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252
|Xeon®
|Gold 6252N
|Xeon®
|Gold 6254
|Xeon®
|Gold 6256
|Xeon®
|Gold 6258R
|Xeon®
|Gold 6262V
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 5218
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 6238R
|Xeon®
|Gold6246
|Xeon®
|Goldv 6234
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8253
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8256
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260L
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8260Y
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8268
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8270
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8276L
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8280L
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9221
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9222
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9242
|Xeon®
|Platinum 9282
|Xeon®
|Silver 4208
|Xeon®
|Silver 4209T
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210R
|Xeon®
|Silver 4210T
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214R
|Xeon®
|Silver 4214Y
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215
|Xeon®
|Silver 4215R
|Xeon®
|Silver 4216
|Xeon®
|W-2223
|Xeon®
|W-2225
|Xeon®
|W-2235
|Xeon®
|W-2245
|Xeon®
|W-2255
|Xeon®
|W-2265
|Xeon®
|W-2275
|Xeon®
|W-2295
|Xeon®
|W-3223
|Xeon®
|W-3225
|Xeon®
|W-3235
|Xeon®
|W-3245
|Xeon®
|W-3245M
|Xeon®
|W-3265
|Xeon®
|W-3265M
|Xeon®
|W-3275
|Xeon®
|W-3275M
|Xeon®
|W-10855M
|Xeon®
|W-10885M
|Xeon®
|W-1250
|Xeon®
|W-1250E
|Xeon®
|W-1250P
|Xeon®
|W-1250TE
|Xeon®
|W-1270
|Xeon®
|W-1270E
|Xeon®
|W-1270P
|Xeon®
|W-1270TE
|Xeon®
|W-1290
|Xeon®
|W-1290E
|Xeon®
|W-1290P
|Xeon®
|W-1290T
|Xeon®
|W-1290TE
|Xeon®
|Gold 5315Y
|Xeon®
|Gold 5317
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318N
|Xeon®
|Gold 5318S
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320
|Xeon®
|Gold 5320T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6312U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6314U
|Xeon®
|Gold 6326
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330
|Xeon®
|Gold 6330N
|Xeon®
|Gold 6334
|Xeon®
|Gold 6336Y
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338N
|Xeon®
|Gold 6338T
|Xeon®
|Gold 6342
|Xeon®
|Gold 6346
|Xeon®
|Gold 6348
|Xeon®
|Gold 6354
|Xeon®
|Gold Gold 5318Y
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8351N
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352S
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352V
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8352Y
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8358P
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8360Y
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8368Q
|Xeon®
|Platinum 8380
|Xeon®
|Silver 4309Y
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310
|Xeon®
|Silver 4310T
|Xeon®
|Silver 4314
|Xeon®
|Silver 4316
