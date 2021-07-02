MSI has also announced the full list of AMD & Intel motherboards that are ready for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system and its respective TPM requirements. The board maker confirms several motherboards dating back to Intel 100-series and AMD 300-series while also stating that older motherboards are currently pending TPM verification.

MSI Unveils Huge List of Windows 11 TPM 2.0 Compliant Motherboards Based on AMD & Intel Chipsets

MSI has not only listed down the motherboard chipset support but also listed down each individual motherboard variant that is ready for Windows 11 support. As per the manufacturer, all Intel 100-series motherboards and AMD Ryzen motherboards have TPM 2.0 functionality integrated within them. As such, you don't require any external TPM 2.0 module and only need to enable it through the BIOS. You can see the chipset and motherboard support list from MSI below:

MSI MAG X570S Series Motherboards Releasing Soon

Series Chipset* CPU Supported 500 Series Z590 / B560 / H510 10th / 11th Gen 400 Series Z490 / B460 / H410 10th / 11th Gen 300 Series Z390 / Z370 / B365 / B360 / H370 / H310 8th / 9th Gen 200 Series Z270 / B250 / H270 6th / 7th Gen** 100 Series Z170 / B150 / H170 / H110 6th / 7th Gen** X299 X299 X-series 10000/9000/78xx**

This is NOT a Windows 11 compatible motherboard list, it simply means the motherboard BIOS supports TPM 2.0.

*Visit Intel for more information about TPM 2.0 support for Intel chipsets.

**Intel 6th/7th Gen and X-Series 9000/78xx processors are not on the list of Windows 11 compatible processors, as of 2021/07/01.

Series Chipset 500 Series X570 / B550 / A520 400 Series X470 / B450 300 Series X370 / B350 / A320* TR4 Series TRX40 / X399*

*Ryzen 1000 series and Ryzen Threadripper 1000 series (Zen1) processors are not on the list of Windows 11 compatible processors, as of 2021/07/01. Visit Microsoft for more Windows 11 information.

MSI's Intel 500 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's Intel 400 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's Intel 300 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's Intel 200 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's Intel 100 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's Intel HEDT Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's AMD 500 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's AMD 400 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's AMD 300 Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI's AMD HEDT Series TPM 2.0 Ready Motherboards:

MSI further states that even older motherboards such as the Intel 9-series, Intel 8-Series, and X99 HEDT platform feature TPM 1.2 functionality through their respective processors (Haswell, Haswell-E, Broadwell, Skylake) are not mentioned in the Windows 11 support list. MSI is internally verifying support but it will be up to Microsoft to enable support for older chips. It definitely doesn't seem like a wise decision to block older CPUs when they have the necessary hardware capabilities to run the operating system without any issues.

In addition to DIY motherboards, MSI has also announced its full fleet of gaming and AIO desktop PCs which are ready with support for Windows 11. The full list can be seen here.