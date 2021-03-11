ASRock Unveils Its Custom Variants of The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, Include Phantom Gaming & Challenger Series

With the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT coming up on the 17th of March, custom partner cards are being shown off and ASRock has 3 offerings. The three offerings are the Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, and the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB graphics cards. Each card is meant for a different segment of the market.

The Custom Variants From ASRock Look To Be Attractive Options For 1440p Gamers If Priced Properly

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost on the reference card. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. It also features 12GB of GDDR6 memory at 16Gbps along with a 192-bit bus interface. It supports PCIe 4.0 as well as HDMI 2.1. The 6700 XT is positioned to be the king of 1440p gaming and by many reports, outperforms the RTX 3070.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming, Vulkan & OpenCL Benchmark Performance Leaks Out













The ASRock lineup has one offering for each segment of the market. One high-end enthusiast model, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC, one mid-range model, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC, and finally the mainstream, more budget-oriented model, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB.

The major difference comes in the card design with the cooler as well as the lighting. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D 12GB OC is the only one of the three to feature RGB lighting with the ARGB fan, the side ARGB LED board, and ARGB pin-header. It features the triple-fan Phantom Gaming 3X cooling system with the middle fan having ARGB lighting.











The other two models, the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC and the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB, do not feature any lighting but have differing cooler designs. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro 12GB OC has a triple-fan cooler and ASRock’s exclusive Striped Axial Fans. The Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB has a dual-fan cooler with ASRock’s exclusive Striped Axial Fans. All three models use a metal backplate.











The custom variants from ASRock do look quite attractive, but the pricing is unknown. I'd expect the Radeon RX 6700 XT Challenger D 12GB to be near the MSRP for the reference card and the pricing for the other two models to be higher as they are a custom variant with a factory overclock.