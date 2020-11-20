ASRock has released its latest BIOS Firmware which enables support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs on its B450 line of motherboards. In addition to ASRock, ASUS has also announced that it will be launching its BETA BIOS Firmware to enable support for Vermeer family on its X470 & B450 line.

ASRock Enables AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPU Support on B450 Lineup, ASUS Also Releasing BIOS Support In Few Weeks

A total of 15 ASRock B450 series motherboards have received the BIOS Firmware which enables support for AMD's Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs.

PR- The global leading motherboard manufacturer, ASRock, announces its AMD B450 motherboards series will support next-generation AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors via BIOS update. The latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors come with a full suite of the latest technologies designed to boost your PC's processing power. Update to the latest BIOS and get ready for the ultimate performance as well as the latest technologies with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors!

For those who own an ASRock B450 motherboard from the following list, you can head over to your product page and grab the new BIOS if you are planning to upgrade to Ryzen 5000 CPUs:

ASRock B450 Motherboards (AGESA 1.1.0.0) BIOS Firmware For AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs:

Model BIOS Version B450 Steel Legend P3.70 B450 Pro4 P4.50 B450 Pro4 R2.0 P4.50 Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4 P4.50 B450M Steel Legend P3.60 B450M Steel Legend (Pink Edition) P3.60P B450M Pro4 P4.60 B450M Pro4 R2.0 P4.60 B450M Pro4-F

P2.40 B450M Pro4-F R2.0

P2.40 B450M/ac P2.30 B450M/ac R2.0 P2.30 B450M-HDV

P4.20 B450M-HDV R4.0

P4.10 Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac

P4.20

From what we have learned, the ASRock BIOS Firmware is based on AGESA 1.1.0.0 which is still BETA-tier support for AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. As per ASUS, the latest BIOS Firmware is going to be based on AGESA 1.1.8.0 which will be dropping in a few weeks. ASRock states that its entire 400-series lineup will be getting BIOS support so we can expect both X470 and B450 lineup to be added here.

ASUS 400-series motherboard BIOSes updates (AGESA 1.1.8.0) for AMD Ryzen 5000-series CPUs will drop in a couple of weeks! #Zen3 #Ryzen5000 #X470 #B450 pic.twitter.com/fEygfSXHlK — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) November 18, 2020

Other board vendors also have announcements regarding 400-series support for AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs coming in next week so stay tuned for more information. Some vendors have also confirmed 300-series (A320 / X370) support in the future which will be awesome considering that there are a ton of users who still have older 1st Gen AM4 motherboards running in their PCs and it will be nice to have support up till the tail-end generation of Ryzen AM4 CPUs.