ASRock Jupiter A320 Mini-PC is A Mini-PC With 65W Ryzen CPU Support

ASRock has showcased its newfound commitment to AMD's CPU by releasing the Jupiter A320 Mini-PC and the A320TM motherboard

The ASRock Jupiter Mini-PC comes in a small form factor design and offers support for up to a 65 watt AMD APU. Along with the Jupiter Mini-PC announcement, ASRock also announced the A320TM motherboard, which powers the Jupiter A320 Mini-PC.

The Jupiter A320 Mini-PC has adopted the A320 chipset to support up to 65 watts AM4 APU and dual-channel DDR4 memory. With these specs, the Jupiter A320 provides impressive computing power.

Jupiter A320 Mini-PC

Another fantastic feature of this Mini-PC is the dual M.2 storage slots and a SATA port as well. The IO ports on this Mini-PC are reasonably expansive, offering a total of eight USB ports, including two Type-C ports for the front panel, as well as an M.2 wireless module to provide more comprehensive wireless connectivity. Along with those fantastic features, the Jupiter A320 supports optional DESH LAN and TPM for business security, which makes the Jupiter A320 Mini-PC a perfect PC for home use or as an enterprise desktop solution.

A320TM Mini-ITX Motherboard

The A320TM motherboard is what powers the Jupiter A320 Mini-PC, This motherboard offers support for the AMD's AM4 socket CPUs (Picasso, Raven Ridge, Bristol Ridge, up to 65 watts). This motherboard is compliant with Mini-ITX and some Thin Mini-ITX chassis, which would make this motherboard the right choice for building an All-in-One PC or a small form factor PC build.

This motherboard has two DDR4 SO-DIMMs, which has supports for up to 64 GB in capacity. Another feature that this motherboard offers is the Dual HDMI ports; both of these ports provide support for 4K UHD outputs. One HDMI port is located in the standard location, in the rear of the motherboard, while the other HDMI port is located on the next edge of the motherboard. The final feature of the A320TM Mini-ITX motherboard has an Ultra M.2 SSD (2260/2280), which supports PCIe Gen3 x4 storage offering up to 32 GB/s in transfer speed.