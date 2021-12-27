BIOSTAR Adds AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Support To Its A320MH Motherboard

BIOSTAR has announced that its only A320 motherboard, the A320MH, can now support AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPUs, thanks to a new BIOS.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Support Added To BIOSTAR's A320MH Motherboard, Entry-Level Board With Up To 16 Core Support

The latest motherboard BIOS for the BIOSTAR A320MH adds AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs. The BIOS version 'A32ESB17' is based on the AGESA 1.2.0.3C BETA firmware and supports both Renoir (Ryzen 4000G) and Vermeer (Ryzen 5000X) CPUs. You can also expect other updates that come in the AGESA firmware to be added to the motherboard once you upgrade its BIOS.

Press Release: Highly considered by the masses as the best budget-friendly performer, BIOSTAR's A320MH motherboard finally gets a BIOS update to support AMD's 5000 series processors. BIOSTAR A320MH users now have the opportunity to upgrade their systems to the latest AMD's 5000 series processors and get a significant boost in performance and productivity out of their systems.

With BIOSTAR's official BIOS patch version A32ESB17, users can upgrade to a range of new processors like the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Users can find the official BIOS update on the motherboard’s support page.

We can see many motherboard manufacturers follow BIOSTAR's approach providing a new version of BIOS for their A320 motherboards to support AMD Zen 3 processors. This move is undoubtedly a great boon for users of the A320MH motherboard extending the product use cycle even further.

Ryzen 5000 series supporting processors list for A320MH motherboard.

It is important to note that the updated AMD Ryzen 5000 series is only supported but does not include the 5000G series APU. This is because of limitations of BIOS ROM capacity; the updated Bristol Ridge processor will no longer be supported.