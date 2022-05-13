MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS To X370, B350, A320 Motherboards, Adds Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Support

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS To X370, B350, A320 Motherboards, Adds Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Support

MSI has officially rolled out its AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS for X370, B350, and A320 motherboards, adding support for Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs. The rollout comes a few weeks after MSI brought its 1.2.0.7 BIOS support on the top MEG X570 series motherboards which we reported here.

MSI Officially Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS Support For X370, B350, A320 Motherboards

Press Release: AMD has announced great news about extending the portfolio for system builds. The Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor will now support the oldest socket AM4 motherboards, which include the X370, B350, and A320 chipset. This substantial improvement offers a seamless way to upgrade to "Zen 3" performance, including the AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D that has ground-breaking AMD 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD Next-Gen Zen 4, Zen 4C, Zen 5, Zen 6 Core Architectures Rumors: Zen 4 & Zen 4C Power Raphael, Dragon Range, Phoenix, Storm Peak & Possibly Genoa-X CPUs

Motherboard BIOS Version*
X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM 1O2
X370 KRAIT GAMING 1L2
X370 GAMING PRO 4K2
X370 GAMING PLUS 5L2
X370 SLI PLUS 3L2
B350 GAMING PRO CARBON 1L1
B350 GAMING PLUS MJ2
B350 Tomahawk 1Q4
B350 Tomahawk Arctic HM2
B350 Tomahawk Plus 1G2
B350 KRAIT GAMING 1K2
B350 PC MATE AN2
B350M GAMING PRO 2P2
B350M MORTAR 1O3
B350M MORTAR ARCTIC AM2
B350M BAZOOKA 1N2
B350M PRO-VDH AL2
B350I PRO AC 1E2
A320M GAMING PRO 1M2
A320M BAZOOKA 2K2
A320M GRENADE AK2
A320M-A PRO MAX 2B5
A320M-A PRO M2 194
A320M PRO-VH 194
A320M PRO-VH PLUS 3I2
A320M PRO-VHL 1I2
PRO A320M-B 411

*BIOS will be released to the website shortly. Please check the product website later. (Updated May 13) or you can check out the Google Drive Repository here.

MSI's Entire Line-Up of AMD 300-Series Motherboards Will Support the Zen 3 Processors with AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.7

To use the Zen 3 processors on the current 300-Series motherboards, you need to update to the latest AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.7 BIOS. In response to the upgrade demands, MSI will release 1.2.0.7 BIOS in the middle of May, beginning with the MSI 300-Series motherboards. For the 500- and 400-Series motherboards, we will release the latest beta BIOS at the beginning of June, which will fix the fTPM intermittent performance stuttering issues.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE OPTIMIZED BIOS UPDATES

  • Extend the Compatibility with Zen 3 Processors on MSI 300-Series Motherboards.
  • Improve The Intermittent Performance Stuttering Issues with fTPM Enabled.
Submit

Related