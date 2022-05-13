MSI Rolls Out AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS To X370, B350, A320 Motherboards, Adds Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Support
MSI has officially rolled out its AMD AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS for X370, B350, and A320 motherboards, adding support for Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPUs. The rollout comes a few weeks after MSI brought its 1.2.0.7 BIOS support on the top MEG X570 series motherboards which we reported here.
Press Release: AMD has announced great news about extending the portfolio for system builds. The Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processor will now support the oldest socket AM4 motherboards, which include the X370, B350, and A320 chipset. This substantial improvement offers a seamless way to upgrade to "Zen 3" performance, including the AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X3D that has ground-breaking AMD 3D V-Cache technology.
|Motherboard
|BIOS Version*
|X370 XPOWER GAMING TITANIUM
|1O2
|X370 KRAIT GAMING
|1L2
|X370 GAMING PRO
|4K2
|X370 GAMING PLUS
|5L2
|X370 SLI PLUS
|3L2
|B350 GAMING PRO CARBON
|1L1
|B350 GAMING PLUS
|MJ2
|B350 Tomahawk
|1Q4
|B350 Tomahawk Arctic
|HM2
|B350 Tomahawk Plus
|1G2
|B350 KRAIT GAMING
|1K2
|B350 PC MATE
|AN2
|B350M GAMING PRO
|2P2
|B350M MORTAR
|1O3
|B350M MORTAR ARCTIC
|AM2
|B350M BAZOOKA
|1N2
|B350M PRO-VDH
|AL2
|B350I PRO AC
|1E2
|A320M GAMING PRO
|1M2
|A320M BAZOOKA
|2K2
|A320M GRENADE
|AK2
|A320M-A PRO MAX
|2B5
|A320M-A PRO M2
|194
|A320M PRO-VH
|194
|A320M PRO-VH PLUS
|3I2
|A320M PRO-VHL
|1I2
|PRO A320M-B
|411
*BIOS will be released to the website shortly. Please check the product website later. (Updated May 13) or you can check out the Google Drive Repository here.
MSI's Entire Line-Up of AMD 300-Series Motherboards Will Support the Zen 3 Processors with AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.7
To use the Zen 3 processors on the current 300-Series motherboards, you need to update to the latest AMD AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.7 BIOS. In response to the upgrade demands, MSI will release 1.2.0.7 BIOS in the middle of May, beginning with the MSI 300-Series motherboards. For the 500- and 400-Series motherboards, we will release the latest beta BIOS at the beginning of June, which will fix the fTPM intermittent performance stuttering issues.
MAIN HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE OPTIMIZED BIOS UPDATES
- Extend the Compatibility with Zen 3 Processors on MSI 300-Series Motherboards.
- Improve The Intermittent Performance Stuttering Issues with fTPM Enabled.