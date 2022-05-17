Arma Reforger Early Access Out Now on PC & Xbox with Mod Support

As per the rumors, Bohemia Interactive announced Arma Reforger today, a new standalone installment that showcases the new Enfusion engine and also serves as a platform for the eventual release of Arma 4.

What we weren't expecting is to find out that Arma Reforger is available today in early access via PC (Steam) and Xbox Series S|X (Game Preview), priced at $29.99. Additionally, the game also includes mod support for both platforms. Here's an overview of the game provided by Bohemia Interactive.

Arma 4 and Arma Reforger Plans Leaked Ahead of Announcement

Arma Reforger returns players to the island of Everon and a familiar fictional 1980's setting. The terrain itself, part of the fictitious Malden Islands archipelago, has been reimagined and faithfully recreated, with added improvements, such as lakes, ponds, and flowing rivers; each a popular feature request, made possible through Enfusion. The terrain, spanning an impressive 164 km2 area containing 51 km2 of landmass, offers players a stunning environment to discover, replete with dense forests, low-rolling hills, mountains, patchwork fields, and idyllic towns, inspired by the former state of Czechoslovakia and embellished with some necessary overtures towards the nation's historic French heritage and maritime flavor. Game Modes

Take to the battlefield in one of Arma Reforger's two multiplayer game modes. Select a side and fight for the island of Everon in Conflict, or edit scenarios in Game Master and manage events as they unfold, guiding players through the chaos of war.

Take to the battlefield in one of Arma Reforger's two multiplayer game modes. Select a side and fight for the island of Everon in Conflict, or edit scenarios in Game Master and manage events as they unfold, guiding players through the chaos of war. Multiplatform

Experience authentic combat on both Xbox and PC, for the first time in the Arma series. Modded content is no longer exclusive to PC players and can be downloaded by console owners from the content creation repository on the Workshop.

Experience authentic combat on both Xbox and PC, for the first time in the Arma series. Modded content is no longer exclusive to PC players and can be downloaded by console owners from the content creation repository on the Workshop. Multiplayer

Join other players in the Conflict game mode and fight for the island of Everon across a massive open-world terrain, or create your own scenario as a Game Master in Arma Reforger's real-time editor.

Join other players in the Conflict game mode and fight for the island of Everon across a massive open-world terrain, or create your own scenario as a Game Master in Arma Reforger's real-time editor. Reforging Arma

Arma Reforger is a versatile platform for player exploration — powered by the all-new Enfusion engine. Every aspect of the game can be modded using Workbench, a suite of in-house development tools, designed specifically for the Arma community.

Arma Reforger is a versatile platform for player exploration — powered by the all-new Enfusion engine. Every aspect of the game can be modded using Workbench, a suite of in-house development tools, designed specifically for the Arma community. Workshop

Expand the game with original modded content or make and share your own! The Workshop is Bohemia Interactive's own integrated, repository service, meaning console players can also enjoy add-ons created by PC users.

Expand the game with original modded content or make and share your own! The Workshop is Bohemia Interactive's own integrated, repository service, meaning console players can also enjoy add-ons created by PC users. Workbench

Thanks to the Enfusion engine, you can mod Arma Reforgerusing the exact same tools used to make it. Introduce new mechanics, assets, and more. The only limit is your technical abilities and imagination. Reshape the game and share your own creative vision!

Bohemia Interactive is expecting the game to stay in early access for a year at a maximum.