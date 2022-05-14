Arma 4 and Arma Reforger Plans Leaked Ahead of Announcement

Massive-scale battles in online games are the foundation of several online games available to PC players. The Arma series is no exception to this, as their entire point is in that previous statement; especially with Arma 3 and its potential for over 100-player lobbies. Today's topic of discussion centers around what could possibly be the future of the series.

A leaked document on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit talks about the future of the war sandbox series. Essentially, the thread goes over Bohemia Interactive (the game’s developers) having plans to make Arma 4 had somehow leaked. What leaked is rather big, since it comes in the form of not one, but two new games, the first of which being Arma Reforger.

Arma Reforger is meant to be a title intended to establish key points for the second title, Arma 4, including things like the Enfusion Engine. It’s also slated to release on consoles, specifically PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Xbox One, according to a leaked marketing PDF. The leaked document resumes as well.

The game is set in 1989 during the Cold War era, and you, the player, are tasked with establishing a “persistent military career” battling as either US or Soviet forces on the fictional mid-Atlantic island of Everon, which is said to spam 52 k2. The game will probably have much of the same big battles that the series is well known for, albeit in the form of a normal shooting game.

The document also talks about several other features that will be available in Reforger. In addition to multiplayer modes, it will also include the Game Master scenario editor, multiplatform Workshop, and full modding support. The game's stated to provide "tactical depth and yet remains accessible to a broad audience, including console users.”

Additionally, Arma 4 was also mentioned in the NeoGAF thread, as well as a supposed livestream taking place to reveal this and more information. Said live stream is meant to take place this Tuesday (May 17th, 2022), at 2:00 PM EST/7:00 PM BST. Assuming this livestream actually happens, the team at Bohemia Interactive is set to reveal both Arma 4 and Arma Reforger.

We'll continue to update this story as it develops. We once again urge our audience to treat this as a rumor and take the information with a grain of salt