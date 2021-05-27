Aragami 2 Launches on PC and Consoles This September; New Gameplay Trailer Released

Aragami 2, the second entry in the series developed by Lince Works, is going to be released later this year on PC and consoles.

The Spanish developer confirmed today that their next game will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 17th worldwide.

Aragami Sells over 140,000 Copies on PC and PS4; Level Editor Out Now

The first Aragami 2 gameplay trailer has also been shared online to mark the announcement. You can take a look at it right below.

Aragami 2 will bring the stealth-focused experience of the original game to new heights, thanks to the introduction of enhanced stealth mechanics and an all-new strategic combat system. The game will also feature an up to 3 players co-op mode, full weapon and armor customization, a wide variety of abilities, shadow powers, and special equipment.

The original Aragami hooked fans with a stealth-focused game inspired by classic ninja

experiences like Tenchu and rooted in the lore of a beautifully crafted world. The sequel is

taking the franchise to loftier heights with enhanced stealth mechanics, and an all-new strategic

combat system where every move must be calculated. Aragami 2’s gripping narrative can be

experienced in full completely solo or with friends as a co-op stealth-action adventure.

Aragami 2 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on September 17th worldwide.