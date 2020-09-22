Apple's Macs as well as their iPads still manage to have the highest satisfaction score among PC and tablet makers in 2020, this data is shared by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Moving further, this year, the Household Appliance and Electronics Report showed that Apple earned an ACSI score of 82, which is a one point decline from least year. However, Appl'es satisfaction score managed to beat out a number of other renowned names.

Apple Devices Continue to Remain the Most Trusted and Satisfactory According to the American Cuistomer Satisfaction Index

If you head over to the ACSI website and look for the benchmarks by company, you will see that Apple has beaten a number of renowned companies like Samsung (81), Acer (78), Amazon (78), ASUS (77), Dell (77), HP (77). The full list can be checked below.

The score caters to devices such as laptops, tablets, as well as desktop machines but when you split them, Apple and Samsung are both tied for customer satisfaction when it comes to tablets. Apple and Samsung are also dominating the laptop rankings, while the margins for desktop machines are narrower. This is what a report by the ASCI had to say.

The overall industry rankings mimic results from the cell phone industry, where Apple and Samsung have long been locked in a two-way battle at the top for customer satisfaction. Despite slipping 1%, Apple leads the PC industry with an ACSI score of 82 that matches its rating in the cell phone industry. Samsung again holds second place, just a point lower at 81--a score that also matches its cell phone rating. Both Apple and Samsung have shown high and stable customer satisfaction for the past five years--separated by just a point in all but one of those years. Apple continues to beat the field across the entire customer experience, receiving its highest mark for design. Samsung shines when it comes to value, rating best in class among all PC makers.

Needless to say, it certainly is a victory of Apple since the company is doing much better but it will also be good for the company with the upcoming iPhone 12 launch. Both Apple and Samsung have come a long way, and are clearly becoming better and better as time goes on.