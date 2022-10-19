Menu
Apple’s New iPad 10 and Apple TV 4K Features Increased 4GB of RAM

Ali Salman
Oct 19, 2022, 12:03 PM EDT
iPad 10 and Apple TV 4GB of RAM

Apple released the new iPad 10 with major design changes and upgraded internals. Apart from this, the company also saw fit to announce the new Apple TV 4K with a new A15 Bionic chip for a smoother user experience. It has now been discovered that the 10.9-inch iPad 10 and the new Apple TV 4K come with 4GB of increased RAM compared to their predecessors.

Apple's Latest iPad 10 and Apple TV 4K Comes With an Increased 4GB of RAM For Better Performance

The iPad 10 is probably the biggest release from yesterday's announcements considering the number of variations it brings to the table. Compared to the iPad 9, the 10th-gen model features a massive redesign. It comes with a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, A14 Bionic chip, USB-C, and four new finishes. The latest Xcode 14.1 RC confirms that the new iPad now features 4GB of RAM (via AppleSWUpdates). With the upgraded chip and memory boost, the performance gains will be pretty evident compared to the previous model that came with 3GB of RAM. You can check out our announcement post for more details.

iPad 10 and Apple TV 4GB of RAM

Other than iPad 10, the Xcode 14.1 RC also confirms that the new Apple TV 4K also features an increased 4GB of RAM. The new Apple TV 4K is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and the increased RAM will boost the performance and responsiveness of the device. Check out more details in our announcement post.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman accurately predicted ahead of the announcement that the Apple TV 4K will feature 4GB of RAM. Apple also released the new iPad Pro models with an M2 chip. Externally, there are no design changes. However, Apple made sure that the iPad Pro models remain its fastest iPad with the new M2 chip. We will share more details on the devices as soon as further information is available.

How did you like the new redesigned iPad 10? Let us know in the comments.

Order