Apple’s New Camera Assembly Method Will Save Cost of Future iPhones

With the iPhone 13 launch later this year, Apple is expected to make some big changes with the camera. While the sensor quality and size will potentially get bigger, so would the entire module. In addition, the company is also changing the way it manufactures the camera modules for the iPhone. Apple is moving the production of its camera sensors to its largest supplier, Foxconn. Scroll down to read more details on what the implications will be due to the change.

Apple is Reportedly Making Use of a New Method to Assemble iPhone Cameras in an Attempt to Save Costs

Apple is now opting to individually manufacture camera lenses separately rather than having to put them together and pre-assembling them. The report was shared by The Elec, LG, Sharp, InnoTek, and O'Film produced camera sensors for the iPhone. Now, it seems Apple is moving away with the ritual and considering the production of the camera modules to shift to its biggest supplier, Foxconn. The reason behind this is to save costs and ultimately maximize profits.

Apple Will Launch the iPhone 13 Series in September with Faster 5nm+ Chip, Bigger Batteries, More

Up to last year, Apple has procured double and triple camera modules from its suppliers LG InnoTek, Sharp, and O'Film that are pre-assembled. But it is now procuring these camera modules individually and gave the job of assembly to Foxconn. The measure is being done to save cost.

The Apple supplier is already working to set its new camera assembly facility. In addition, Foxconn has received new inspection equipment from a firm in South Korea, Hyvision System. The new system will make sure that all sensors are perfectly aligned on future iPhone models. If the sensors are not aligned properly, the image quality will be compromised.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming changes will allow Apple to "save costs." However, it is not yet clear if the cost-cutting would be presented to customers as lower prices. We are not sure if the new system will work for the upcoming iPhone 13 models. While the new iPhone 13 is already rocking in the production phase, we presume the system could be used after the forthcoming models.

There you have it, folks. What are your views on the story? Share your views with us in the comments.