Apple’s Latest Firmware Update Gives the MagSafe Battery Pack a Boost it Desperately Needed

Apple recently released a firmware update for the MagSafe Battery Pack that comes with a major boost. Before the new update, your MagSafe battery Pack could charge at just 5W. Now, Apple's latest update for the accessory allows it to charge your iPhone at a faster 7.5W while you are on the go. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Your MagSafe Battery Pack Can Now Charge at Faster 7.5W If You Have Updated to The Latest Firmware

In a new support document shared by Apple, it is mentioned that owners of the MagSafe Battery Pack can now charge their iPhones faster at 7.5W. If you are unfamiliar, you have to update your accessory to the latest firmware version 2.7.b.0. If you are still running an older version, your MagSafe Battery Pack will be restricted to charge at only 5W.

If you do not know how to update your MagSafe Battery Pack to the latest version, simply attach the accessory to the back of your iPhone and then wait. The wait time could extend as much as a week but there is a faster way you can update your accessory. Simply connect the Lightning cable to the accessory and then plug the USB end into an iPad or a Mac. The update process will be initiated.

If you are not familiar with the firmware version of your accessory, simply head over to Settings > General > About > MagSafe Battery Pack on your iPhone to check the running firmware version. When the accessory was initially launched back in 2021, the 5W charging speed was a little disappointing to a lot of users. We are glad that Apple has added a major boost to its accessory. When plugged in, the MagSafe Battery Pack can charge your iPhone at 15W but without a connection to the power source, the accessory reduces the charging speed by half.

This is all there is to it, folks.