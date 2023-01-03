Apple’s MagSafe Technology Helps Establish Solid Ground With Wireless Power Consortium’s Next-Generation Qi2 Standard

The Wireless Power Consortium has introduced its next-generation Qi2 standard, which will succeed Qi. What is most interesting about this announcement is that this technology will incorporate Apple’s MagSafe elements. In short, you can expect Android smartphones and tablets to also adopt magnets that allow them to snap on Qi2 chargers seamlessly.

Qi2 brings benefits over Qi, such as improved power efficiency and faster charging

The announcement states that Qi2 will adopt a Magnetic Power Profile, meaning that any and all devices that support this technology will use the same MagSafe parts that are currently available in existing MagSafe products for the iPhone 12 and later. Using this Magnetic Power Profile, the Wireless Power Consortium claims that any device using Qi2 will be ‘perfectly’ aligned with chargers to improve charging speed and efficiency. Paul Struhsaker, executive director of the Wireless Power Consortium states the following regarding the new standard.

“Consumers and retailers have been telling us they’re confused concerning what devices are Qi Certified and those that claim to work with Qi but are not Qi Certified. This confusion can lead to a poor user experience and even safety issues. Our standard assures consumers that their devices are safe, efficient, and interoperable with other brands. Qi2 will be the global standard for wireless charging and provide consumers and retailers with that assurance.”

The Qi2 standard will also make a gateway and open the market to new accessories that were not chargeable using current surface-to-flat surface devices. The Wireless Power Consortium states that Qi2-compatible smartphones and chargers will be available in the 2023 holiday season. This news also suggests that Apple could be one step closer towards implementing a ‘portless’ iPhone in the near future.

It may also be possible that Apple could earn some kind of royalty by licensing its MagSafe technology to other platforms. Given that the technology giant partnered with the Wireless Power Consortium, it is as good a deal that Apple can get for other companies to adopt the same technology that iPhones currently use.

News Source: Business Wire