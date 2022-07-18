Menu
Company

Apple’s Latest Ads Show How Durable the iPhone 13 is

Ali Salman
Jul 18, 2022
Apple iPhone 13 Ad Video

The iPhone 13 is a major success for the company considering its sales. While we are only a few months away from the iPhone 14 launch, the company misses no opportunity to promote its current latest and greatest flagship handset. With that said, Apple has shared a pair of new iPhone 13 ads that highlight the key features of the device. To be precise, Apple's latest ads focus on the durability and splash resistance capabilities of the iPhone 13. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Shares New iPhone 13 Ad Highlighting The Handset's Durability and Splash Resistant Capabilities

The iPhone 13 mini did not do well in terms of sales and Apple has decided to ditch it in favor of a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. However, I would always prefer portability over screen real estate. In addition, the iPhone 13 mini is practically the same as its bigger 6.1-inch variant when it comes to features. Henceforth, all aspects of the iPhone 13 apply to the 'mini' as well. Apple has shared the new iPhone 13 ad on its official YouTube channel.

Related StoryAli Salman
Latest Apple Ads Show How Good the iPhone 13’s Battery Life and Durability Really Is

The first ad is titled "Shake" which highlights the splash-resistant capability of the iPhone 13. As you can see in the video below, a dog dives into the pool on a hot day then gets out and shakes to dry itself. The splashes of water showered on the iPhone 13 but does not damage it. The ad follows with the slogan "Relax, it's iPhone".

The second ad highlights the durability of the iPhone 13. The ad is titled "Edge" as the iPhone 13 was placed on the edge of the table. It fell to the ground with a loud thud. The slogan reads,"‌iPhone 13‌ with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's ‌iPhone‌." The Ceramic Sheild on the iPhone 13 protects the device from scratches and breaking, allowing it to withstand harsh conditions.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple occasionally releases iPhone ads to promote the device, highlighting some of the major features of the handset. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. How did you like the new iPhone 13 ads? Share your views with us in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order