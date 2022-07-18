Apple’s Latest Ads Show How Durable the iPhone 13 is

The iPhone 13 is a major success for the company considering its sales. While we are only a few months away from the iPhone 14 launch, the company misses no opportunity to promote its current latest and greatest flagship handset. With that said, Apple has shared a pair of new iPhone 13 ads that highlight the key features of the device. To be precise, Apple's latest ads focus on the durability and splash resistance capabilities of the iPhone 13. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Shares New iPhone 13 Ad Highlighting The Handset's Durability and Splash Resistant Capabilities

The iPhone 13 mini did not do well in terms of sales and Apple has decided to ditch it in favor of a bigger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. However, I would always prefer portability over screen real estate. In addition, the iPhone 13 mini is practically the same as its bigger 6.1-inch variant when it comes to features. Henceforth, all aspects of the iPhone 13 apply to the 'mini' as well. Apple has shared the new iPhone 13 ad on its official YouTube channel.

The first ad is titled "Shake" which highlights the splash-resistant capability of the iPhone 13. As you can see in the video below, a dog dives into the pool on a hot day then gets out and shakes to dry itself. The splashes of water showered on the iPhone 13 but does not damage it. The ad follows with the slogan "Relax, it's iPhone".

The second ad highlights the durability of the iPhone 13. The ad is titled "Edge" as the iPhone 13 was placed on the edge of the table. It fell to the ground with a loud thud. The slogan reads,"‌iPhone 13‌ with Ceramic Shield. Tougher than any smartphone glass. Relax, it's ‌iPhone‌." The Ceramic Sheild on the iPhone 13 protects the device from scratches and breaking, allowing it to withstand harsh conditions.

This is all there is to it, folks. Apple occasionally releases iPhone ads to promote the device, highlighting some of the major features of the handset. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. How did you like the new iPhone 13 ads? Share your views with us in the comments.