Menu
Company

Apple’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Costs $777,777 a Month, According to a Glitch on Apple’s Website

Ali Salman
Sep 13, 2022
Apple Website Glitch in Price

Apple recently saw fit to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8 at its "Far Out" event. The company saw fit to carry forward the price of the iPhone from last year. The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at $999 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $1,099. However, Apple's website is incorrectly showing the price of all iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 8, and the AirPods Pro 2 as $777,777 per month. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Website Displays The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Price as $777,777 a Month

Apple's main page is showing the price of iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2 as $777,777 per month. Take note that this is not the actual price but a glitch in the website. In addition to this, the glitch is only present on Apple's main page. If you are looking to purchase an Apple device, the product page would display the actual price of the product. The bug that is causing the erroneous price was present on Apple's website in several countries.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple Watch Ultra Repairs Cost Is Ultra-Steep; Total Bill Is 62.5 Percent of the Wearable’s Retail Price in the U.S.
Apple Website Glitch in Price

The company has already taken note of the issue and implemented a fix. Now, the main page of Apple's website is showing the actual price of the product. For an average user, it would have been a great shock. However, the issue has now been resolved and you can go back to shopping on Apple's website.

Apple's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 pre-orders are already live and the devices will hit the shelves starting September 16th. If you have pre-ordered your iPhone or Apple Watch, shipments would begin arriving to customers starting September 16th.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you experience the glitch on Apple's website? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Products mentioned in this post

AirPods
USD 100
Airpods Pro
USD 250

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order