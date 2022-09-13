Apple’s iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Costs $777,777 a Month, According to a Glitch on Apple’s Website

Apple recently saw fit to announce the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple Watch Series 8 at its "Far Out" event. The company saw fit to carry forward the price of the iPhone from last year. The iPhone 14 Pro is priced at $999 while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at $1,099. However, Apple's website is incorrectly showing the price of all iPhone models, Apple Watch Series 8, and the AirPods Pro 2 as $777,777 per month. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Website Displays The iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 Price as $777,777 a Month

Apple's main page is showing the price of iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2 as $777,777 per month. Take note that this is not the actual price but a glitch in the website. In addition to this, the glitch is only present on Apple's main page. If you are looking to purchase an Apple device, the product page would display the actual price of the product. The bug that is causing the erroneous price was present on Apple's website in several countries.

The company has already taken note of the issue and implemented a fix. Now, the main page of Apple's website is showing the actual price of the product. For an average user, it would have been a great shock. However, the issue has now been resolved and you can go back to shopping on Apple's website.

Apple's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 pre-orders are already live and the devices will hit the shelves starting September 16th. If you have pre-ordered your iPhone or Apple Watch, shipments would begin arriving to customers starting September 16th.

This is all there is to it, folks. Did you experience the glitch on Apple's website? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.