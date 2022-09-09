Menu
You Can Now Pre-Order Any iPhone 14 Model on Apple’s Online Store

Omar Sohail
Sep 9, 2022
Apple has officially started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 14 family. If you were not following the company’s list of announcements, the regular iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max were unveiled. As for which countries will pre-orders start and on which date, Apple has provided the following details:

“Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 30 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, September 9, with iPhone 14 availability beginning Friday, September 16, and iPhone 14 Plus beginning Friday, October 7. iPhone 14 will be available in Malaysia, Turkey, and 20 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 23.”

While you make up your mind to decide which model to pre-order, we took the liberty to answer some questions that you have before making a pre-purchase. All relevant information is found below.

Will All iPhone 14 Models Officially Release on the Same Date?

Unfortunately no. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available to purchase on September 16, which is exactly a week from now. As for the iPhone 14 Plus, it will be available from October 7, so if you can wait a significant time for the device to be shipped to you, that is your prerogative.

Available Colors

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be pre-ordered in the colors Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED. As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, you get four finishes: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple.

Pricing Details for Each Storage Variant

Though Apple has maintained the same pricing structure for all iPhone 14 models, it can be a bit confusing, so you can check out how much you have to pay depending on the storage configuration.

  • iPhone 14 - $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB) and $1,099 (512GB)
  • iPhone 14 Plus - $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB) and $1,199 (512GB)
  • iPhone 14 Pro - $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB) and $1,499 (1TB)
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max - $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB) and $1,599 (1TB)

So which model will you pre-order? You can click on the links below to get started.

Pre-order the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus

Pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

