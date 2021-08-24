Apple’s iPad and Mac Shipments Increased Massively in Q2 2021

Apple upgraded the iPad Pro models back in April with its new M1 processors that deliver enhanced performance and battery life. While we are expecting the company to announce the new iPad mini 6 in September, the latest data from Canalys shows that iPad shipments increased massively in Q2. Alongside iPad shipments, Mac shipments also increased in Western Europe. Scroll down to read more details on the scenario.

iPad Shipments Increased By 73 Percent While Macs Saw an Increase of 11 Percent in Q2 of 2021 in Western Europe

As mentioned earlier, data estimates from Canalys reveals that iPad shipments in Western Europe grew by a massive 73 percent in Q2 of 2021. According to Canalys, the iPad shipments were increased due to the popularity of the new M1 iPad Pro models. While this is partly the reason for the growth, users also found the iPad to be a good computer replacement for work as well as study.

Apple Will Launch the iPad 9 in September, Potentially With a Thinner Design

Tablet shipments in Western Europe grew by 18%, with 7.9 million units shipped. “Tablets are no longer just devices for entertainment but have emerged as cheaper alternatives to PCs for remote working and learning, and are especially popular among students with basic needs,” said Pham. The tablet space in Western Europe has long been dominated by Apple, which grew shipments 73% in Q2 2021. Apple’s latest release of the M1-powered iPad Pro was warmly received in Western Europe.

The increase in iPad shipments made room for Apple's market share in the industry to grow to 36 percent - the largest contender on the game. Lenovo's market share also increased by 20 percent with an 87 percent increase in shipments in the same time period all thanks to its budget pricing.

Other than the iPad, Mac shipments also increased by 11 percent in Western Europe in Q2 of 2021. Canalys reports that Mac shipments would further increase in the future but with a slower growth rate. Apple is also planning to release the new MacBook Pro models which will prove out to be another factor in the future for further growth.

After extensive vaccine rollouts, Western European nations have mostly lifted COVID restrictions, paving the way for business, education and social activities to resume. Canalys has previously observed that the second quarter in Western Europe’s PC market is usually weaker, and Q2 2021 was no exception. “Many workers have now been asked to return to the office, students have been attending classes since early March and social gatherings are once again popular. Overall, the economic recovery looks promising in Western Europe. Demand for PC products is still growing, but unlikely to skyrocket again without another catalyst as strong as the 2020 pandemic’s digital acceleration,” said Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton.

Apple is expected to announce the new M1X MacBook Pro models as well as a redesigned M1X Mac mini with additional posts. We will let you guys know more details on Apple's iPad and Mac shipments in the future, so be sure to stick around.

Share your views with us in the comments.