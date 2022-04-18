Apple’s HomePod and Apple TV Hybrid With FaceTime is Still a Work in Progress

Apple plans on launching a wide array of products later this year. We are expecting the company to announce several variants of the M2 chip along with the iPhone 14 series. The company might also be looking to introduce a new product line which is rumored to be a hybrid of the Apple TV and HomePod. According to the latest, Apple is still working on a HomePod and Apple TV hybrid with a FaceTime camera. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple is Still Working on a HomePod and Apple TV Hybrid Device With FaceTime Capabilities

In the Q&A section of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Gurman suggested that Apple's new HomePod setup is coming. He also stated that the product will be "the center of Apple's approach" to the 'home'. The HomePod and Apple TV hybrid was rumored to feature a screen camera for FaceTime capabilities.

Q: Do you think a new HomePod or home device is still coming?

A: I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home.

It was rumored last year as well that Apple was working on an accumulated device that would act as a speaker and also carry out standard Apple TV functions. Some of these functions include gaming, watching videos, music, and much more. Other than this, the device would also feature a camera that would allow FaceTime calls. Last year, the Apple TV and HomePod hybrid device was rumored to be in the early stages of development.

According to briefings from Gurman, Apple's plans for the device are unchanged. However, the company might add or drop some features as it sees fit. Take note that the company has discontinued the original HomePod which gives us a clue that the company might replace it with a new product.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think it is a good idea for Apple to launch a hybrid device for the living room? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.