Apple’s A15 Bionic Chip Thrashes the Competition Even in Low Power Mode

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series last month and with it comes the latest A15 Bionic processor. The new A-series processor from Apple not only adds to performance but also greatly excels in the graphics department. Apple's Arm-based processors have greatly improved over the last few years and the competition does not even come close. The A15 Bionic chip comes in three different minor variations with the iPad mini 6, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro models. It has now been discovered that the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic chip puts the competition to shame even in Low Power Mode when it comes to scoring on Geekbench.

The Performance of A15 Bionic on the iPhone 13 Pro is Impressive, Even in Low Power Mode

The A15 Bionic chip in the iPhone 13 Pro models is the most powerful out of the bunch, providing enhanced performance with improved battery life. Upon testing, Geekbench 5 results have shown that the A15 Bionic received a single-core score of 1732 and a multi-core score of 4685. The Geekbench score is amazing for a chip that powers a smartphone. This shows the height at which Apple operates when it comes to chip design. On top of this, the A15 Bionic chip on the iPhone 13 Pro models also derives an impressive Geekbench 5 single and multi-core score on Low Power Mode.

It is surprising to see how Apple has optimized hardware with software with its latest flagships. According to our test, turning on Low Power Mode on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and then initiating the Geekbench 5 test reveals that the A15 Bionic still has a lot to show off. On Low Power Mode, the A15 Bionic chip received a single-core score of 727 and a multi-core score of 3497. The results are amazing due to the fact that not only is the chip deriving performance but also saving battery life on the iPhone 13 Pro models.







When you turn on Low Power Mode on the iPhone 13 Pro models. Apple turns off the A15 Bionic's two "Avalanche" or high-performance cores. When the high-performance cores are deactivated, the device is only running on four "Blizard' or high-efficiency cores. Under the hood, Apple aims to save battery life while keeping the performance up to an impressive mark.

In comparison to the competition, the Low Power Mode's Geekbench 5 multi-core score of the A15 Bionic rests on par with Snapdragon 888. Take note that the real-world user experience also plays a major role. On paper, the A15 Bionic thrashes the competition even in Low Power Mode. We are yet to see how Qualcomm and Google respond to Apple's A15 Bionic in the future.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.