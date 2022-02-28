Apple’s 20-Inch Foldable Could be a MacBook and iPad Hybrid With a Touchscreen Keyboard

We have previously covered that Apple might be working on a 20-inch foldable device with a touchscreen. While the exact nature of the device is unknown at this point, we are hearing that Apple's rumored 20-inch foldable device could be a MacBook and iPad hybrid. If this is the case and Apple goes ahead with it, Apple could be looking to bridge the gap between the MacBook and an iPad with a new device. Scroll down to read more details on Apple's mysterious foldable device.

20-Inch Foldable Device From Apple Could be a MacBook and iPad Hybrid With a Touchscreen Keyboard

Mark Gurman shares in his latest Power On newsletter that Apple's 20-inch foldable device could be the future of the MacBook and iPad as a hybrid device. While concrete details are short at this stage, the news was first shared by DSCC analyst Ross Young. Apple is exploring the category and it is discussing the potential with suppliers. Take note that the 20-inch foldable MacBook and iPad hybrid could be years away from launch.

On the other hand, we are now showing Apple in our roadmap for foldable notebooks. We hear there is interest at the largest size yet, around 20.x”. This size could create a new category for Apple and would result in a true dual use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard. It may also allow for UHD/4K resolution or even higher at that size. The time frame is likely later than 2025 though, it could be 2026 or 2027.

Mark Gurman is now corroborating past reports of the 20-inch foldable, suggesting that the company is exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook and iPad hybrid. If Apple's plan goes through without any disruptions, the company could release the foldable hybrid in 2026. You can check out the MacBook Folio concept here,

“The company could go with a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard. I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base”

However, nothing can be said for certain at this point, so do take the news with a pinch of salt. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.