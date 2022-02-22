Apple is Exploring a 20-Inch Foldable MacBook While Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025

Samsung is well ahead of the competition when it comes to foldable smartphones and it is gradually perfecting the technology with its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip lineup. However, Apple seems to be quite hesitant to enter the foldable smartphone market. This is because the highly rumored foldable iPhone has seen several delays over the past. We are now hearing that the foldable iPhone is delayed until 2025. With that said, the company is also looking into the possibility of offering an all-screen 20-inch foldable MacBook.

Apple is Looking Into The Option of a Foldable MacBook But Foldable iPhone Sees Major Delay Until 2025

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants or DSCC analyst Ross Young, Apple is exploring the options of a 20-inch all-screen foldable MacBook. Moreover, he also cites that the foldable iPhone, which has been running wild in the rumor mill for a while, has been delayed until 2025. Previously, it was reported that Apple will launch the foldable iPhone in 2023 or 2024. What this means is that Apple is not in a hurry to enter the foldable smartphone market and it will wait to perfect the technology before handing it out to the public.

Despite the delay, Apple is keen on exploring options for a foldable notebook with an all-screen design. The company is discussing with its suppliers the possibility of foldable notebooks with a screen size of 20-inches. The foldable notebooks from Apple will form a new product line, just like how the foldable iPhone would. It will potentially serve as a dual-purpose machine. For instance, when it is folded, it can serve as a laptop and a monitor when unfolded. Ross Young also added that Apple is exploring 4K options for the size of its foldable MacBook.

Take note that Apple spends a lot on research and development and it is not necessary that the product will see daylight any time soon. Moreover, the company can also ditch the idea of a foldable notebook altogether if it faces development issues. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt. You can check out the foldable iPhone concept here.

