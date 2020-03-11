Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is Currently $250 Off

Apple's brand new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display and scissor keyboard is currently $250 off, bringing the price down to $2,149.

Pick up a 16-inch MacBook Pro from Apple for Just $2,149 Instead of $2,399 - Save $250 Instantly

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is not a cheap laptop. But, if you do want one cheap then now's the time to do so. Just head over to Amazon and you'll find the base model notebook for a price of just $2,149, which is $250 less than Apple's official $2,399 MSRP. And the best part? You are buying this straight from Apple's official store on Amazon, not some third-party seller.

For the price, you will get a notebook with a large 16-inch Retina display, a Core i7 processor with 6 cores clocked at 2.6GHz. There's 16GB of RAM onboard and a 512GB SSD for your files and data. On the graphics end, you are going to be dealing with AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with GDDR6 memory. Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics are there as well, for times when the notebook isn't performing a graphic intensive task.

There's a 6-speaker system under the hood which is not only loud but is extremely big on the bass end. 4 high-speed Thunderbolt 3 ports handle all your I/O needs and you can expand on those ports with a USB-C hub if you like. Everything is topped off with 11 hours of battery life, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Touch Bar, Touch ID and True Tone.

If you really need this notebook in your life then now's a great chance to do it. It's priced right and you can use the saved $250 on accessories such as USB-C hubs, a carrying bag and more. Just hit the link below and pray this notebook is still in stock. We're certain the drop-shippers are going to have a field day with this deal.

Buy New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray - Was $2,399, now just $2,149

