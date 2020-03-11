Treat Yourself to Truly Wireless Earphones from Funcl for Just $20

Funcl is offering a pair of truly wireless Bluetooth earphones for a price of just $20. Regularly selling for $36, you end up saving $14.

Replace Your Boring Old Wired Headphones with Funcl's Truly Wireless Bluetooth Ones for Just $20

There are thousands of options out there if you are looking into buying yourself a pair of truly wireless earphones. But, you don't have to spend premium amount of money in order to get through the door either. Spend $20 on this Funcl option and you will be listening to your favorite tunes and podcast wire-free in a matter of seconds.

The truly wireless earphones on sale feature Bluetooth 5.0 for a solid and stable connection. The charging case lets you listen up to 18 hours while the internal battery of the earphones will last you 3.5 hours on a single charge. You even have the option of using both or an individual earbud for making a phone call, something which a lot of other truly wireless options lack. Then there's the fact that these earphones offer a one-step pairing process - just open the charging case lid, take out the earbuds and you'll be paired.

Funcl advertises hi-fi stereo sound quality, and if the 322 user ratings are anything to go by then it's safe to say that the company's advertisement is on point when it comes to sound quality.

If you are looking for a pair of earphones for the gym or your commute where you need something to pass the time then you can't go wrong with Funcl. They are super cheap to begin with and the long battery life is more than enough for a lot of users out there. Grab them now from the link below, make sure you enter the special discount code in order to bring the price down to $20.

Buy Funcl Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless Headphones - Was $36, now just $20 using discount code PJ2F7Q5A

