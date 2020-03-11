MECO’s 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Is Currently Discounted to Just $24

You can add every single missing port on your USB-C laptop using the MECO 9-in-1 USB-C hub. Usually costs $40, it's now down to $24.

MECO USB-C Hub with 2 USB-C, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, 3 USB-A, SD Card + microSD Slot Discounted to Just $24

USB-C hubs are all the rage right now and you will be scrambling to get one too if you invested in something like a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro. Sure, you can learn to live without the aging USB-A port, but if you are going to connect your old peripherals anyway then you might want to invest in something like a USB-C hub. They're super cheap these days and magically turn one USB-C / Thunderbolt 3 port in a barrage of extra ports.

Today, you have a chance to buy one of the best USB-C hubs around, courtesy MECO. For a price of just $24, you are getting a lot of ports. I'll go on a limb here and just bluntly say that this USB-C hub probably has more ports than your old laptop. You get 2 USB-C ports, 3 USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, 4K HDMI and an Ethernet port all in one. But wait, there's also a microSD card slot in this thing too. This means you don't have to use an adapter on your microSD card to get it working with your notebook. Magic all around.

If you are going to buy just one USB-C adapter for your notebook, or even an iPad Pro, then this is the one to get. It has every single port you will ever need, including a 4K HDMI port, which will come in handy in a lot of places such as offices. For a low price of $24, it's a solid deal too.

Make sure you enter the special discount code at checkout in order to bring the price down to $24. Even at $40, this is not a bad deal at all. But hey, with that money saved, why not pick up two of these?

Buy USB C Hub, MECO 9 in 1 Type C Adapter - Was $40, now just $24 using discount code T77J2WOH.

While you are here, you may also like to check out: