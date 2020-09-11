Apple Will Not Terminate ‘Sign in with Apple’ For Epic Games, Gives Indefinite Extension

In the latest turn of events, Apple has granted an indefinite extension to Epic Games for its 'Sign in with Apple' feature. This means that users will not have to scramble to add their email address to their Epic Games profile to continue using their accounts after September 11.

Epic Games had previously tweeted that Apple was going to disallow its usage of 'Sign in with Apple' feature after September 11. It looked like the move was in relation to the termination of the developer agreement that Epic Games had with Apple. In response, Epic Games had set up a support page and also shared steps on social media to help users migrate their accounts before the September 11 deadline.

Apple previously stated they would terminate “Sign In with Apple” support for Epic Games accounts after September 11, 2020, but today provided an indefinite extension. If you have previously used “Sign In with Apple”, we still recommend you prepare your accounts now for “Sign In with Apple” removal.

Epic Games also had a plan b in case users do not add their actual email addresses to their profiles. Users had to manually contact the company to get their accounts reactivated. As we had noted in our prior coverage, the company has a massive number of customers and the number of support requests would have been unprecedented. We are not sure how or why, but Apple had a change of heart and granted an indefinite extension to allow Epic Games to continue using its 'Sign in with Apple' API.

Despite the indefinite extension, Epic Games recommends its customers to prepare their accounts for the removal of 'Sign in with Apple'. This sounds as if the company intends to remove the functionality sooner or later.

Apple has not publicly shared a statement on this matter, so we do not know the complete story yet. However, we also suggest that you add an alternative login method to your Epic Games account to keep your account active.

