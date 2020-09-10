Epic Games Users Wont Be Able To Use Sign In With Apple From September 11

As per a new tweet posted by Epic Games' account, users will not be able to use "Sign in with Apple" functionality on any platform after September 11, 2020. To ensure that accounts continue to be accessible, the company is advising users to update their profiles with their actual email address.

"Sign in with Apple" is an authentication mechanism by the company that aims to provide a secure method of signing in to apps and games, without having their private information like email address, be shared with everyone. Compared to services like Google and Facebook, using "Sign in with Apple" means that users are not tracked on any website or app where they use this service.

However, as Epic Games' contract has been terminated by Apple because they did not follow the terms and conditions of the agreement, users are not suffering in various ways. iOS and Mac users have been unable to play Fortnite and other games by Apple, and now a large number of users will have to update their profiles to ensure that they can continue to use their Epic games account.

If you forget to update your email address by the September 11 deadline, Epic Games has put up a support page which explains how users can recover their account by contacting the company:

If you were unable to update your email address prior to “Sign In with Apple” support ending and are no longer seeing “Sign In with Apple” as a login option, we still may be able to recover your account manually. Please click “CONTACT US” below and provide us with the verification code that was in the email you received about this (the email subject line is: “IMPORTANT! Epic Games account update required for continued access”). The verification code you received should look like this: ABC-123-DEF

Considering the number of accounts that might have "Sign in with Apple" enabled, which will likely not update their email address on time, Epic Games is about to receive a lot of account recovery requests soon.