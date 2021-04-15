Apple Will Not Announce Anything “Particularly Innovative” at its Spring Loaded Event

Apple is scheduled to host its "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday, April 20. While we are expecting the company to announce interesting upgrades to existing products, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman begs to differ. According to Gurman, we should expect nothing "particularly innovative" or "extraordinary". Let's dive in to see some more details on what we should expect and what product lines are part of the upgrade.

Apple's Spring Loaded Event Will Bring Forth Nothing "Particularly Innovative" or "Extraordinary"

To begin with, we are expecting Apple to announce at its Spring Loaded event a new 2021 iPad Pro model, potentially incorporating a mini-LED display. In addition to this, Apple's item-tracking accessory, the AirTags has also been a hot topic for an April launch. While Samsung has already announced and released the SmartTags, Apple seems to be lagging behind. Furthermore, Apple is also said to be working on AirPods 3, which has received plenty of heat in the past few weeks.

Mark Gurman shared his views during an interview for Bloomberg Technology. He stated that Apple will launch two iPad Pro models - 11-inch and 12.9-inch but only the bigger model will feature a mini-LED display. The iPad Pro will receive an "iterative update" and nothing drastic. However, the final word rests with Apple and it is up to the company if it wants to surprise us.

Other than this, we also expect the company to announce a new iMac this year with a new design and internals. While there is no time frame set for the iMac, it would be a huge surprise for all of us if it does get launched. Apple is also working on a faster Apple TV with a powerful chip but nothing has been detailed if the set-top box will be released in the coming week.

That's all for now folks. Apple will take the stage on Tuesday, April 20 and the company will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel as well as its website. So be sure to stick around for more details on the scenario. What are your expectations from Apple's Sring Loaded event next week? Share your wishlist in the comments.