Apple Watch Series 8 to Come With Body Temperature Sensor This Year After Apple Resolves Algorithm Issues

Apple will launch a boatload of new products this year including the new iPhone 14 series and new Apple Watch models. While we have already heard numerous details on the iPhone 14, a prominent Apple analyst has shared details on the Apple Watch Series 8, suggesting that it will feature a body temperature sensor. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Analyst Suggests Apple Will Bring a Body Temperature Sensor With the Launch of Apple Watch Series 8 Later This Year

This is not the first time that we are hearing details about a body temperature monitoring sensor on the Apple Watch. It was previously rumored that the sensor would make its way to the wearable with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7. However, due to some difficulties, Apple left it out of the equation. Now, Ming-Chi Kuo states in a thread of tweets that the Cupertino-giant will launch the Apple Watch Series 8 with a body temperature sensor.

Qualcomm to Compete Against Apple Silicon With Its Next-Gen ARM-based Chips For PC in Late 2023

Kuo also explained the reason why Apple did not incorporate the sensor with Apple Watch Series 7, which it originally intended. He states that the body temperature sensor algorithms that Apple developed failed to meet the requirements before the device entered engineering validation testing or EVT. Henceforth, the company had to forego its plan and reserve the technology for next year. Kuo states that the body temperature sensor will be available with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 if the required algorithms meet the company standard.

The issue persisted because the Apple Watch's hardware can not determine core body temperature on its own. Henceforth, it has to rely greatly on software to measure the varying body temperature due to changes in the environment. To tackle this situation, Apple has to perfect the algorithms to make body temperature readings more accurate. Due to the same complications, Kuo suggests that Samsung is struggling to incorporate the sensor in its Galaxy Watch models.

(1/3)

Apple canceled body temperature measurement for Apple Watch 7 because the algorithm failed to qualify before entering EVT stage last year. I believe Apple Watch 8 in 2H22 could take body temperature if the algorithm can meet Apple's high requirements before mass production. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 1, 2022

Nonetheless, we are now expecting the Apple Watch Series 8 to feature a body temperature sensor later this year. We have previously heard that Apple will release a rugged variant of the Apple Watch. In addition, the company is also working on Satellite connectivity for the Apple Watch. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around. Also, take note that the final word rests with Apple, so do take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will introduce a body temperature sensor this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.