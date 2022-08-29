Menu
Apple Watch Pro Will Not Be Compatible With Current-Generation Watch Bands Due to Change in Design

Omar Sohail
Aug 29, 2022
The arrival of the Apple Watch Pro means that not only are customers required to pay a higher sum for this device, but they may also have to spend extra for a watch band of their choice. According to one rumor, the high-end Apple Watch will not be compatible with current-generation watch bands.

Information From a Different Source Claims That the Apple Watch Pro Will Be Able to Fit Current-Generation Watch Bands, but Only Barely

On Weibo, a user by the name ‘UnclePan’ has commented on the squarish design of the Apple Watch Pro, saying that this change is why older watch bands will not be compatible with the upcoming wearable. Apple is expected to unveil the new smartwatch during its ‘Far Out’ event, which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 7. For those that do not know, the device is rumored to feature a more rugged design, with a possible flat display and a display that measures somewhere between 47mm and 48mm.

Though Apple has gradually increased the display size of its Apple Watch models, it maintained compatibility for customers to change their watch bands comfortably. With the Apple Watch Pro launch, which is said to feature an expensive $999 price tag, a first for the company, may remove that convenience. Fortunately, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman took to Twitter to clarify what consumers should be prepared for.

According to his latest tweet above, users will be able to use their older watch bands and fit them onto the Apple Watch Pro, though the fit will not be as clean or seamless as they would hope. We believe it would be unfair to charge customers extra for new watch bands in addition to the rumored $999 price, which is equivalent to a brand new iPhone 13 Pro.

Alongside the Apple Watch Pro, we should also be greeted with a regular version, and an SE variant aimed at budget-conscious buyers. We will have more details during the event, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Weibo

