Apple to Launch New Mac mini in 2023 With the Same Design as Current Model

Apple is working on a new Mac mini model that might come with a new design, according to past rumors. It has recently been reported that Apple's next-generation Mac mini will feature the same design as the current model. It was also previously heard that Apple will launch a new model of the Mac mini with a smaller chassis and a plexiglass top. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

2023 Mac mini Will Retain the Same Design as Current Models, Says Analyst

Apple recently introduced the Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra chip that resembles Mac mini, apart from its height. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now states that Apple will keep the same design and form-factor for the Mac mini as the current model. The current model features an aluminum unibody design which has been kept the same for more than a decade. As for the launch, Kuo previously stated that the Mac mini will not be introduced until 2023.

Apple to Launch High-End Mac mini With M2 Pro Chip Next Year – Analyst

It was previously reported that Apple's next generation of Mac mini will come with a smaller chassis and a plexiglass top. Currently, the Mac mini is powered by Apple's custom M1 chip which was introduced back in November of 2020. Apple also sells a high-end Intel variant in space gray color option. The company will potentially replace the Intel version and the standard version with its custom chips.

I think the new Mac mini in 2023 will likely remain the same form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 12, 2022

Other than this, it was previously rumored that Apple will launch the Mac mini at its Spring event. However, the company saw fit to introduce the new Mac Studio with an M1 Ultra chip. The M1 Ultra is the company's fastest custom chip to date that comes with two M1 Max chips fused together.

We will share more details on the Mac mini launch as soon as further information is available. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.