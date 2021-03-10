Apple Can Now Swap the Rear Glass of iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Without Replacing the Whole Handset

Just last month, we reported that Apple could remove the rear glass of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini without requiring an entire replacement of the new model, thanks to a new repair method. Unfortunately, the same method was not applied to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, likely because these two feature different materials. Fortunately, it is now possible to remove the glass back on the more premium models without replacing the whole phone.

Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers have access to a new ‘iPhone Rear System’ part, according to a memo details spotted by MacRumors. Both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can now have their rear glass panels removed if they have been broken, and the process can be completed without needed to replace other components like the display, logic board, rear camera module, and more.

With that being said, the iPhone 12 Pro’s and iPhone 12 Pro Max’s original display and rear camera can be retained when replacing that cracked glass. However, if owners want to replace the back part, they have to make sure that the display and rear camera are free of damage or hardware defects, or they will be charged for these parts. With the latest update, the new repair method is now available in all countries where the iPhone 12 models are officially sold.

Apple will effectively be reducing the carbon footprint of each iPhone 12 model it sells with this repair method. The technology giant aims to branch its ongoing commitment to preserving the environment for every product, at least according to the memo.

