Some iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Parts Can Now Be Serviced Without Replacing the Entire Device

Oftentimes, when an iPhone needed to be serviced, Apple’s technicians would thoroughly inspect the model in question and decide if that specific part or the entire unit would needed replacement. However, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, these technicians will soon be able to service more parts without requiring the need to replace the entire device.

Apple’s Repair Technicians Will Have Access to a New Method to Allow Them to Remove Additional iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini Parts

An internal memo was obtained by MacRumors, in which Apple’s repair technicians were authorized a new method to repair iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini parts without needing to replace the entire model, a solution that was already costly for the company. A new ‘iPhone Rear System’ part shall be available to authorized personnel. This part will comprise of a rear enclosure of an iPhone with all components present except for the display and rear camera.

It will, however, include the battery, logic board, wireless charging coil, Taptic Engine, Face ID system, rear glass panel, and more. So for example, if you’re an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini customer, and have come in for a cracked rear glass repair, technicians can perform these repairs without needing to replace the entire smartphone. The new enclosure shall get fixed to the original display and rear camera.

It’s paramount that the customer's display and rear camera must be free of damage or functional failures in order for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini to be eligible for a same-unit repair method. At the time of writing, the new repair method will be available in all countries and regions where the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are currently being sold. However, there’s no word from Apple if the same treatment will be given to previously released models like the iPhone 11.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models do not appear to be eligible at this time, but we feel that both of them will be added with time.

News Source: MacRumors