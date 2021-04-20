Apple Store Has Gone Down Ahead of the Spring Loaded Event

Apple's much-anticipated Spring Loaded event will take place in a few hours, which means that we will see several new announcements from the company. While we are not expecting anything innovative to be announced today, some apps are still for the new iPad, AirPods, some other products, and some newer services.

The company has a habit of taking down their stores every time they have to introduce a new product, and the same has happened today as Apple Store has just been taken down. If you head over to Apple Store right now, it will simply display a message that "We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."

This is obviously nothing new as they have done in the past, but as far as the products are concerned, we are not sure about what Apple is planning on bringing to this event, either.

Rumors in the past have talked about how Apple could come up with a new podcast subscription service today. In addition to that, we have heard about new AirPods, not to forget, a new series of iPads, and AirTags as well. Whatever the case might be, we will have to wait until the event timing to see what Apple has in stores for us.

If you are excited to see what Apple will announce tonight, you can head over here and see different time zones for the event. That way, you will know when to tune in and check the event for yourself. We also have a complete rundown of what you could expect at the event.

What do you think Apple is going to announce at the Spring Loaded event? Let us know what your thoughts are about this event and whether we will see something innovative.