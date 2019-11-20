Apple has just announced brand new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Boost Your iPhone's Battery by up to 50% With Apple's New Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

It would be wrong to say that the new Smart Battery Case for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max offer exactly the same thing as last year. For starters, you get a slightly updated design to accommodate the larger rear camera module, but Apple went a mile further to add a dedicated camera button to the case which launches the Camera app when pressed. This works whether the phone is locked or unlocked. Essentially, this case doubles down as a camera grip for photos and videos both, which is pretty clever.

Pixel 4 XL & iPhone 11 Square off in Latest Battery Test, With Google’s Flagship Displaying Almost Impressive Results

Just like Smart Battery Case which we have come to love before this one, this one has a silicone finish too and comes in three colors - Black, White and Pink Sand. Furthermore, the interior of the case is lined with microfiber to keep your phone protected and cherished at all times. The top of the case folds back so that you can slide your phone in with ease and there's a Lightning connector at the bottom on which your new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will sit for charging purposes

Since this is a 'smart' battery case, therefore it will work with iOS to keep your iPhone charged up in an extremely smart fashion. It will do so in a way that it won't impact the battery life of your iPhone that much and will prioritize your phone's battery no matter what. Meaning, it will drain the case first, then your phone's battery next.

As you'd expect, the case features Qi wireless charging support too, meaning that you can charge your iPhone and the Smart Battery Case at the same time without missing a beat. Furthermore, the case supports fast charging over USB Power Delivery. Just plug in a USB-C to Lightning cable along with an 18W USB-C power adapter and you'll juice up at full speed.

iPhone 11’s U1 Chip Uses 6Hz & 8GHz Frequencies In UWB Spectrum

Apple claims that the new Smart Battery Case will boost your iPhone's battery life by 50% which is a remarkable feat given how good the battery is on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max already. But, if you are someone who find themselves away from a power outlet for extended periods of time, then this is one accessory you should invest in.

Speaking of investment, the new Smart Battery Case will cost you $129 and is available right now straight from Apple's website.