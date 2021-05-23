Apple Silicon iMac Pro Design Shared by Tipster Shows Boxier Design, Multiple USB-C Ports & Space Gray Finish

The Apple Silicon iMac Pro could have a design that is similar to the recently launched M1 iMac, according to some renders shared by one tipster. Creative professionals might also be in for a treat because this machine could provide adequate I/O, as you will find out after reading on.

Tipster Claims That Apple Silicon iMac Pro Will Not Be as Expensive as the Discontinued Version

The similarities that the upcoming Apple Silicon iMac Pro is expected to share with the M1 iMac, apart from the industrial and sleek design, are the boxy finish and reduced bezels. According to LeaksApplePro, who teamed up with ld_vova to bring these renders, claims that the chin has been reduced slightly, and there is no Apple logo at the front. The tipster also states that the entire machine will feature a graphite or space gray finish.

Unfortunately, he has not mentioned if the Apple Silicon iMac Pro will be available in more colors like the M1 iMac, so we will have to wait patiently on that update. The ports selection will be a typical Apple choice, with LeaksApplePro claiming that there will be four Thunderbolt inputs, along with a single RJ45 Ethernet jack. He also claims that Apple is working on adding an SD card reader on the right side, which will be music to the ears of creative professionals, but the decision is not finalized.

Say hello to your very first look at the new iMac Pro.

Say hello to your very first look at the new iMac Pro.

Powered by a new M-series processor.

Also, for those who do not want to pay the same hefty price as they did for the discontinued Intel version of the iMac Pro, the tipster claims that it will be less expensive, but he did not share the complete details. All of this information was likely provided by an unnamed source, and many design revisions could occur before Apple proceeds to launch the iMac Pro.







With that being said, LeaksApplePro does not have the most reliable track record, so we advise our readers to treat this info with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates. As for the Apple Silicon iMac Pro renders, how did you find them? Share what you think down in the comments.

