Apple Settles Lawsuit Against Corellium, a Company That Allows Users to Run a Virtualization of iOS on Devices Without Permission

Apple had earlier taken Corellium to court in August 2019 after the latter started selling virtual iOS devices to security researchers without permission from the technology giant. Apple experienced a setback when it lost a lawsuit against the virtualization firm, and according to the latest update, both parties have settled the dispute.

Corellium Reportedly Sent an Email to Its Sales Team Stating That Virtual iOS Devices Will Remain on Sale, but Actual Terms Remain Confidential

Though Corellium co-founder Christopher Wade and Apple have declined to comment on the matter, The Washington Post reports that both firms have settled the dispute and while devices running a virtualization of iOS will continue being sold, actual terms have not been shared.

For quite some time, Corellium was facing an expensive torrent of legal action against Apple, with the California-based giant claiming that Corellium violated its copyrights and that its products were a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Kurt Opsahl, a deputy executive director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which is an internet advocacy organization, commented that had the court’s decision went in a different direction, it would have been detrimental to the security industry.

“If the decision in the upcoming trial had gone badly, it could have cast a shadow on the security industry. Security research is vital to protection computers on which we all depend.”

Corellium’s tools allow security researchers to find software flaws in iPhones, according to court records. Just recently, the company’s platform became available to individuals. Previously, only people with enterprise accounts could request a virtualized iOS device. However, it is not like the tools are provided to anyone. Corellium states that each request is reviewed carefully so that software is prevented from being used maliciously.

The software can replicate a fully functional version of iOS directly from Apple’s servers, with support spanning from iPads to current-generation iPhones.

News Source: The Washington Post